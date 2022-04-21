The Abilene Cowboys hosted and won their home varsity tennis Invitational on Tuesday, and ended up with three 1st place finishes. All three first place finishers went undefeated at 3-0 on the day.
Winning, and finishing 1st was #1 Singles player Cayden West, #2 Singles player Kolten Coup, and the #2 Doubles Team of Nick Holmes and Josie Parks. Finishing out the varsity team for the Cowboys, was #1 Doubles Team Isaac Barbieri, and Eli Prater in 4th place with a 1-2 record.
Also representing Abilene as unattached in the tournament was Jacobi Robinson in #2 singles finishing 3rd overall with. 2-1 record, RJ Vopat in #1 singles in 5th place with a 1-2 record, and #2 Doubles Team of Jeremiah Bathurst and Marcus Frey finishing 5th with a 1-2 record .
Cowboys
Tennis finishes 2nd at Ellsworth
The Abilene Cowboys Varsity Tennis team finished in 2nd place last week at the Ellsworth Invitational. Leading the team, and finishing in 1st place were both #2 Singles player Cayden West, and #2 Doubles team players Nick Holmes, and Josie Parks.
Finishing in 3rd place in #1 singles on the day was Kolten Coup, and #1 Doubles team Isaac Barbieri and Eli Prater finished in 4th place.
Team Scores:
1st - Wichita Classical, 2nd - Abilene, 3rd - Central Plains, 3rd - Hoisingtin, 5th - Concordia, 5th - Ellsworth, 7th - Fairfield 7th - Sterling
