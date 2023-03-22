Having won the last thirteen NCKL team championships, the Abilene Cowboys Tennis Team, with thirteen members on the squad, looks to rebuild this spring season.
After graduating eight seniors off of last years NCKL championship team, the Cowboys enter this season with no team members having played at the varsity level. Despite not having varsity experience, the team brings back several players with tennis experience.
The team will be led by three seniors who have had success at the junior varsity level that will be stepping up to the varsity level, including Nathan Schwarz, Marcus Frey, and Jeremiah Bathurst. Others expected to be competing and participating at the varsity level include juniors Jacobi Robinson, Carson Hess, Drew Jermark, Charlie Hylton, and freshman Reese Bathurst.
Head coach Michael Willey enters his fourth season as head coach, and nineteenth season overall with the Abilene High School program. Assisting with him will be Jason Koehler.
Coach Willey expects the rotation to change several times throughout the season as he develops both singles and doubles players.
Both Marysville and Chapman potentially seem to be the preseason favorites to win league as they both bring back individual team members who have had success at the varsity level. Abilene will open the season with a JV meet next Monday March 27th at Smoky Valley. The varsity will begin their season next Thursday March 30th by hosting the Abilene Quad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.