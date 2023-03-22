Abilene 2023 tennis team members

Front row from left: Ethan Gustin, Brooks Frey, Landen Barten, Jacobi Robinson and Jalen Robinson. Back row from left: Head coach Michael Willey, Carson Hess, Marcus Frey, Jeremiah Bathurst, Reese Bathurst, Nathan Schwarz, Pierce Casteel and assistant coach Jason Koehler. 

 Brad Anderson

Having won the last thirteen NCKL team championships, the Abilene Cowboys Tennis Team, with thirteen members on the squad, looks to rebuild this spring season.   

After graduating eight seniors off of last years NCKL championship team, the Cowboys enter this season with no team members having played at the varsity level. Despite not having varsity experience, the team brings back several players with  tennis experience.   

 

