Coming off a successful tournament appearance at Wabaunsee in the Wamego Wrestling Tournament, the Abilene Cowboys took down the third ranked team in Class 3-2-1A Thursday night 45-36 in the AHS gym.
Abilene head coach James Stout asked several members of his team to wrestle up a weight in order for the team to get points and win the dual.
“When we knew we were going to be without the services of Brandon Parker at 285, we knew that severely hurt our chances in this dual,” Stout said. “They are ranked in the top of the 3-2-1A class for good reason. Beloit is really solid through the middle and really, really good through the upper half.
“We continued to kind of see what we thought we could do and we asked a lot out of our kids. Our entire team wrestled up from 126 pounds through the rest of the lineup. Not only did we ask them to wrestle up a weight, we asked them to get bonus points and pins. And it wasn’t going to be possible without it.” Stout continued. “They wrestled with a tremendous amount of poise and aggressiveness. “
Abilene came into tonight with a couple of wrestlers ranked in Class 4A by the Wrestling Association. Christopher McClanahan is ranked third in the state in 106 while Braden Wilson is ranked third at 138. Neither of the two currently wrestle those weights but they have unblemished records so far this season.
Beloit had three ranked wrestlers going for them in the dual as Hunter Prochaska won his match with a pin at 170. He is the number one ranked wrestler in 3-2-1A. At 182, junior Brenan Walker won with a pin. He is ranked second in his class. At 195, Beloit sent out the fifth ranked Braden Burks against the Cowboys. They also have fourth ranked Tate Kadel at 160, but he was not available Thursday.
Abilene freshman Tucker Cell started the evening off for the Cowboys with a pin over Ayden Loomis at 113 to tie the score at 6-6. Next up, sophomore Christopher McClanahan (120) got a late reversal for a come from behind win (5-4) over Beloit junior Connor Cosond.
“In hind sight, the come from behind win by Christopher McClanahan in the last 10 seconds of the match was huge,” Stout said, “That’s a six-point swing in the team score. I am a little bit in awe of how poised and how aggressive we wrestled tonight. They even surprised me.”
Junior Cooper Wuthnow moved to 126 and got a win by forfeit, as Beloit was open. Abilene junior Kaleb Stroda moved up to 132 and got a win by fall over Beloit’s senior Mason Fuller to make the team score 21-6.
Cowboy Javin Welsh continued his unblemished season with a pin at 138, up from 132 normally. Sophomore Braden Wilson (145) rattled off another pin for Abilene as the Cowboys took a 33-6 score.
Stout inserted senior Trenton Wuthnow at 152 and the Cowboy responded with a pin over Beloit junior Jacob Barry. Abilene sophomore Tristan Randles sinched the Cowboy team win with a fall against Beloit’s Raiden Gilley.
Beloit went on to win the next five weights but could not overtake the Cowboy lead.
In exhibition matches, Abilene’s Dayton Wuthnow recorded a pin for a win at 145 while Beloit freshman Nathan Lattin pinned Abilene freshman Aly Brown at 152,
“There’s been a ton of preparation by our guys, a lot of things that we had to make sure that they weren’t distracted with all the things going on with COVID and everything else,” Stout said. “We had to remain focused and we had to continue to wrestle at the absolute top of our ability for this time of the season. The way these guys are going the skies the limit. We are definitely a better big tournament team. There’s not going to be a lot of big tournaments this year. We are doing a lot of duals, which I frankly tried to avoid with this squad because I think we’ll feel better about ourselves. With what we did tonight. We showed we could do it. We can hang on even with wrestling up a weight. That’s tough but we proved that we could do it.”
Wrestling up a weight against a little heavier kid that is usually longer and maybe have more strength. When a wrestler is fighting that strength in this situation then cardio comes into play. Even with better technique it will still really tax your cardio, according to the veteran head coach. Abilene has been practicing in masks primarily to account for the extra cardio work they would need. Stout suggested that practicing in masks is almost like training at a high altitude. Makes it easier a little bit with the mask off during a match.
The Cowboys added a quad to the schedule as they travel tomorrow to Baldwin to face Blue Valley Southwest, Prairie View and Baldwin.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Abilene (ABIL) 45.0 Beloit (BELO) 36.0
106: Colton Neilson (BELO) over (ABIL) (For.) 113: Tucker Cell (ABIL) over Ayden Loomis (BELO) (Fall 2:25) 120: Christopher McClanahan (ABIL) over Connor Cosand (BELO) (Dec 5-4) 126: Cooper Wuthnow (ABIL) over (BELO) (For.) 132: Kaleb Stroda (ABIL) over Mason Fuller (BELO) (Fall 1:01) 138: Javin Welsh (ABIL) over Tristan Thompson (BELO) (Fall 5:06) 145: Braden Wilson (ABIL) over Caden Anderson (BELO) (Fall 3:58) 152: Trenton Wuthnow (ABIL) over Jacob Barry (BELO) (Fall 1:45) 160: Tristan Randles (ABIL) over Raiden Gilley (BELO) (Fall 2:44) 170: Hunter Prochaska (BELO) over Aidan Henely (ABIL) (Fall 2:27) 182: Brennan Walker (BELO) over Logan Buechman (ABIL) (Fall 1:50) 195: Braden Burks (BELO) over Gavin Hight (ABIL) (Fall 0:45) 220: Cameron Konkel (BELO) over (ABIL) (For.) 285: Jake MacCrory (BELO) over (ABIL) (For.)
