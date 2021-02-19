Trailing by two headed to the fourth quarter, the Abilene Cowboys turned the tables on much improved Clay Center Tigers to outscore them 21-11 in the final eight minutes. In doing so, the Cowboys completed the season sweep with a 69-61 win to snap a two-game losing streak.
Abilene used a 12-0 run to begin the final period to grab a ten-point lead with 2:27 left to play. But don’t sleep on the Tigers, they have been playing as good of basketball as anyone in the conference lately. The Tigers were extremely hot in the third quarter when they found their range from outside after the Cowboys started strong to take a 10-point lead 37-27 with less than two minutes gone in the period.
Clay Center senior guard Isaac Lee and sophomore Mark Hoffman started popping in threes and before the Cowboys knew it, the Tigers had outscored them 23-11 the rest of the way to take a 50-48 lead to the fourth.
Clay Center battled the entire game and wanted nothing more than to upset the Cowboys on their home court. Abilene led 31-18 with two and one half minutes to play in the first half when the Tigers regrouped and went on a 9-0 run to pull with four 31-27 at the break.
Kaleb Becker led the Cowboys with a game 23 points while Isaac Lee finished with 22 for Clay Center. Avery Bryson added 19 and Josh Stuber had 17 for the Cowboys in the win.
Abilene goes to 9-5 on the season and will travel to Chapman on Tuesday before closing out the regular season Thursday by hosting Concordia.
In the girls contest, Clay Center senior Clara Edwards scored a game high 27 points to lead the number two ranked Lady Tigers to an easy 52-19 blowout of the Cowgirls.
Clay Center played like the top ranked team in Class 4A tonight as they finished with seven players scoring points in the game.
Senior Abi Lillard with 11 points once again led Abilene.
The Cowgirls fall to 3-13 and will face Chapman Tuesday on the road before ending the regular season hosting Concordia next Thursday.
