Zach Miller shoots over a Concordia defender

Abilene’s Zach Miller (#23) shoots over a Concordia defender. Miller coming off the bench made two key three pointers early in the game to help jumpstart the Cowboys offense.

 Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowboys hosted the Concordia Panthers on Tuesday evening and lost 57-52.

Abilene grabbed an early lead after the first quarter, however the Panthers “never quit grit“ continued to fight and held on during final three quarters for the victory. 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.