The Abilene Cowboys hosted the Concordia Panthers on Tuesday evening and lost 57-52.
Abilene grabbed an early lead after the first quarter, however the Panthers “never quit grit“ continued to fight and held on during final three quarters for the victory.
The Cowboys had six different players score in the opening quarter. Twenty seconds into the game, Abilene had a four point lead as senior Grant Waite scored immediately after the tip, and Keaton Hargrave scored on a converted steal. The Panthers then scored seven consecutive points after a timeout to lead 7-4. Brax Fisher, Stocton Timbrook and Zach Miller all helped the Cowboys to a nine point run to lead 13-9 at the 2:00 mark. A Concordia basket, was then followed by a long base line jumper by Cameron Vinduska to lead 18-11 after the opening quarter.
The Panthers then found a way to keep the game close in the second quarter and eventually take the lead. Abilene jumped ahead briefly by six points as Timbrook converted an old fashioned three point play, and Miller connected in his second three pointer of the game. Concordia then closed out the half on a 10-2 scoring run for a one point lead of 25-24.
The close game continued in the third quarter as both teams virtually traded baskets. After a opening basket by Timbrook, senior Triston Cottone held scoreless the first half, scored the next twelve straight points for the Cowboys highlighted by three - three pointers. Grant Waite would then score on an offensive inbound play to briefly lead 42-41 before a Panther three pointer closed out the third quarter with them leading 44-42.
Despite playing good denying defense, the fourth quarter comeback for Abilene would ultimately fall short. The Cowboys defense actually didn’t allow a single made basket from the field in the entire fourth quarter, however Concordia closed out the game by making all thirteen points from the free throw line for a 57-52 final. Of the ten points scored in the quarter by Abilene, Fisher would score seven of them.
The Cowboys had three players score in double figures in the game as Brax Fisher scored 14 points, Stocton Timbrook scores 12 points, and Triston Cottone scored 12 points.
Abilene will next travel on the road Friday evening to Wamego for another NCKL matchup.
Concordia 11 14 19 13 - 57
Abilene: Brax Fisher 14, Grant Waite 4, Keaton Hargrave 2, Triston Cottone 12, Zach Miller 6, Stocton Timbrook 12, Cameron Vinduska 2
Concordia: Henderson 9, Garcia 16, Retter 2, Cash 11, Breese 9, Turner 10
