The Abilene Cowboys JV baseball team split a pair with the Thomas More Monarchs Monday night in Abilene. TMP took game one 13-6 while the Cowboys came back to win the nightcap 11-1. Pictured at left is Cowboy Ayden Taylor (15) at the plate and at right is pitcher Chris McClanahan (2).
Cowboys split with Thomas More Prep
- Ron Preston
-
- Updated
- 0
Ron Preston
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Irish run away with Steve Miller Invitational Track meet titles
- Rena M. Renz
- E. Allen ‘Preacher’ Course, Jr.
- MHS/Salina Regional affiliation was Town Hall topic
- County takes ‘wait and see’ approach on state mask issue
- James L. ‘Jim’ Bettles
- Cowboys get solid pitching but fall to Riley County in season opening double-header
- First quarter Abilene city sales tax collections show increase
- Hays spoils Cowgirl opener with double-header sweep
- Affordable housing is a DKEDC goal
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.