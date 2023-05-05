After dropping the opening game against the Chapman Irish 15-9, the Abilene Cowboys baseball team regrouped in game two for a 10-4 victory.
In game two, junior pitcher Kyson Becker continued his season with another great performance on the mound as he recorded the victory.
Game 1:
Abilene 9, Chapman 15
Chapman began their attack early as they scored three runs in the top of the first inning, off of Abilene starting pitcher Stocton Timbrook for a 3-0 lead. Timbrook would complete his outing in the game by pitching the first two innings, giving way to Tyler Holloway on the mound for the next three innings
The Cowboys would chip away and score two runs in the bottom of the second by way of a Holloway RBI double and a Levi Evans RBI Single. A Lane Hoekman RBI single in the bottom of the third would then tie the game at 3-3.
After the Irish would score a single run in the top of the fourth inning, Abilene would take their first lead of the game in the bottom of the inning as they would score three runs for a 6-4 lead by way of an error, and a two run double by Heath Hoekman.
Both teams would score multiple runs in the fifth inning as the Cowboys would cling to a one run 8-7 lead.
Chapman would grab the lead for good in the top of the sixth inning, as they scored eight runs on seven hits, four walks, and one error to lead 15-9.
In the inning, the Cowboys used two pitchers as H. Hoekman recorded one out and Drew Hansen recorded two outs.
Abilene would manage just one more run in the bottom of the sixth inning when L. Hoekmam drove in Timbrook on a RBI single for the 15-9 final.
For the Cowboys, H. Hoekman was credited with the loss as he was responsible for one third of an inning, giving up eight runs, on five hits, three walks, and striking out one batter.
Offensively, Abilene totaled 11 hits, led by Zach Miller, Timbrook, L. Hoekman, and Holloway all with two hits apiece.
Game 2 :
Abilene 10, Chapman 4
A strong pitching performance by starting pitcher Kyson Becker helped Abilene secure the victory over Chapman in game two 10-4.
The Irish would be the first to score in the top of the third inning when a RBI double would make the score 1-0.
The Cowboys would then take control of the game by scoring nine runs in the next two innings to lead 9-1.
In the bottom of the third inning, a base clearing triple deep to the outfield by Timbrook, and a dropped third strike ball by the Chapman catcher would give Abilene a 4-0 lead.
Five more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning would be highlighted by singles from Tommy Keener and Miller, along with back to back RBI doubles by H. Hoekman and Timbrook.
The Irish would answer with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning, but the Cowboys would add their final run in the bottom of the inning on another Miller RBI single for the 10-3 lead.
As Becker completed pitching six full innings, Chapman would make things interesting in their final at bat in the seventh inning as relief pitcher Ayden Taylor was unable to earn an out after giving up a run on a single hit, two walks, and a hit batter. With the bases loaded, and no outs, the Cowboys would change pitchers and Drew Hansen would close out the game with three consecutive outs.
Becker would earn the victory by giving up three runs in six innings, while allowing five hits, one walk, and striking out eight batters.
Offensively, Abilene totaled nine hits, led by Hansen, Miller, and Timbrook all with two hits apiece.
The Cowboys now 11-7 on the season will host Wamego for their final regular season home stand on Friday evening.
