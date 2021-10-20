Cowboys shut out at Augusta

The Abilene Cowboys traveled to Augusta last Friday and we’re shut out 28-0. Abilene playing short handed, was without some of their key players in the game, forcing others to step into action against a very good Oriole team. With the absence of starting quarterback Stockton Timbrook, the Cowboys would alternate between a Wildcat offense with direct snaps to Zach Miller, and a regular offense with freshman quarterback Aaron Hartman.
Augusta would open the scoring on the night with a 12 yard touchdown run with 5:33 to go in the first quarter, but miss the extra point, taking the lead 6-0. They then would score again on 1 yard run with 8:17 to go in the second quarter, and convert on the 2 point play making the score at halftime 14-0
The Orioles would open the second half receiving ball and convert on a long sustaining drive, capped off by a 4 yard touchdown run at the 8:44 mark of the 3rd quarter. The final points of the night would then come at the 2:44 mark of the 4th quarter with yet another rushing touchdown by Augusta, for a final score of 28-0
Abilene”s offense was unofficially limited to only 91 yards of total offense on the night , while Augusta would finish with 294 yards of total offense, gaining 183 of them rushing.
“I”m so proud of the way the kids played tonight, despite all the challenges we faced this week and tonight . The score doesn’t really indicate how hard the kids have worked and how well we played with the adjustments we had to make. These kids are working so hard at practice and not giving up “ said Head Coach Brad Nicks.
Abilene plays their last home game of the year next Friday against Wamego.
