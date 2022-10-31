The Abilene Cowboys football team had their season come to an end on Friday night, with a 23-6 home playoff loss to the Rose Hill Rockets.
In what was a rematch game from earlier in the season, in which the Rose Hill defeated Abilene 16-12 during the regular season, the Rockets once again came away with the road win. Turnovers by the Cowboys ended up being the major difference in the game, as they ended up giving the ball away four times.
Both defenses would play well in the first half with Rose Hill leading 6-0 at halftime. The Rockets would actually score their six points in the first quarter on two made field goals of 38, and 27 yards.
The Cowboys offense would struggle getting their offense in rhythm in the first half as they were limited to four first downs in their first five possessions. The drives resulted in three punts and two turnovers by way of interceptions.
Abilene looked to change the momentum of the game by taking their opening second half drive 80 yards for a touchdown.
The scoring drive would be capped off by a one yard quarterback run by Stocton Timbrook at the 8:12 mark, that would tie the game at 6-6. Multiple runs by running back Zach Miller, and receptions by Weston Rock would help move the ball down the field during the drive. A final reception at the one yard line by freshman Heath Hoekman, would set up the Timbrook rushing touchdown.
The Rockets would respond on two of their next three drives with a pair of touchdowns that would help seal the game entering the fourth quarter with a 20-6 lead.
The Cowboys offense would commit two more turnovers by way of interception and again punt on their next three possessions. Rose Hill would then add the final points of the game with another 37 yard field goal for a 23-6 score. The final Abilene drive would be ended on a turnover on downs to end the game.
“This one’s difficult to take right now, but we gotta look at the big picture” said head coach Brad Nicks. “ This is where we wanted to be. We hosted a playoff game at home and that’s just another step for this program going forward. The kids prepared for this game with the intentions of winning this week. They honestly prepared as if we were going to be playing another week, and everyone was focused. I feel bad for the seniors, but I’m proud of them. They will be remembered for helping turn the culture here around.”
Offensively, the Cowboys accumulated 271 yards, totaling more yards than the Rockets at 214.
Zach Miller led Abilene rushers with 26 yards on fifteen carries. Quarterback Stocton Timbrook went 13-30 with 221 yards passing. His main target on the evening was sophomore Weston Rock who led with eight receptions for 137 yards.
(0) comments
