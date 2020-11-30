The Abilene Cowboys took eight wrestlers to the 2019-2020 Class 4A State Wrestling Tournament in Salina this past year. That presents a challenge to head wrestling coach James Stout as he begins his 18th season at the helm for the Cowboys.
Abilene graduated six seniors off of last year’s squad and will need to fill five weights to establish its dual lineup. Stout expects junior Kaleb Stroda (126) and sophomores Christopher McClanahan (120) and Braden Wilson (138) to return after being state qualifiers and he will look to a group of seniors including Miller Unruh, Trenton Wuthnow, Logan Buechman and Brandon Parker to step up to lead the team this season.
Abilene will also trot out senior and state medalist Shyleigh Pflaster for the Cowgirl wrestling team. Pflaster is a three-time girls state place winner with a fourth place finish at 109 pounds in the inaugural KSHSAA Girls State Championships in 2020. Junior Lyndsey Buechman, also a two-time state place winner and state runner-up at 170 pounds, returns to the Cowgirl lineup. These two girls scored enough points at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina last February to earn Abilene sixth place as a team in the first ever event.
The Cowboys will look to challenge for the North Central Kansas League title after finishing in a three-way tie for second a year ago. The 2019-2020 Cowboys completed a dual record of 7-5 and was fifth in the Class 4A regional.
The schedule for this season has been greatly altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the world. There have been numerous cancellations and rescheduling that will effect this season. Abilene will open with an NCKL dual at Wamego on Thursday, Dec. 3 and then return to the Red Raider gym for a modified tournament on Saturday.
Stout has a wealth of experience on the mats at practices in his assistant coaches as Corey Casteel returns for his 16th year. Casteel is a 1997 state champion wrestler for AHS and is the head coach at Abilene Middle School. A three-time state champion wrestler for the Cowboys, Josh Peterson is back for his sixth season. Darren Whiteley returns for his third season after helping Abilene with the NCKL title in 2019 and first year assistant Curtis Rein rounds out the Cowboy staff. Rein wrestled for the Cowboys on the state runner-up team of 1981 and has been a longtime Abilene Kids Wrestling coach and supporter.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
2020-2021 Abilene
Wrestling Schedule
Dec. 3 at Wamego dual
Dec. 5 at Wamego tourney
Dec. 10 vs. Beloit dual
Dec. 12 at Douglas tourney
Dec. 19 Abilene Invitational
Jan. 7 vs. Augusta dual
Jan. 9 at Herington tourney
Jan. 21 at Concordia dual
Jan. 22-23 at Beloit tourney
Jan. 28 at Marysville dual
Feb. 4 at Clay Center dual
Feb. 6 at Phillipsburg tourney
Feb. 11 vs. Chapman dual
Feb. 12-13 at Girls Regional Tourney – TBD
Feb. 19-20 at Regional Tourney – TBD
Feb. 24-25 at Girls State Tournament – Salina
Feb. 26-27 at Boys State Tournament – Salina
