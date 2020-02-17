After needing two over times to get a win at Wamego earlier in the season, the Abilene Cowboys set the record straight with a dominating win 70-34 over the Red Raiders Friday in Abilene.
First time up, the Cowboys fell behind by 18 points and had to rally for the win. Friday night, the Cowboys plaid a solid high school basketball game offensively and their zone defense held a good shooting team to 10 first-half points.
Abilene juniors Avery Bryson and Josh Stuber pumped in threes in the opening period to jump-start the Cowboys to a 10-6 advantage. The score could have been higher for the Cowboys had some of the early layups fallen.
“We shot well tonight and made some threes, rebounded well and did a lot of things right,” Abilene head coach Terry Taylor said. “Obviously we were not perfect but man, that is a good win. We decided to play zone defense against them and see if we could get them standing around and have a hand in their face, and they couldn’t throw it in the ocean in the first half. They just missed shots.”
Bryson and senior Travis Beetch powered the Cowboys to a 27-10 half-time lead. Sophomore Kaleb Becker who had gotten a buzzer-beating jumper to close the first period hit a trey at the horn to end the first half.
“I thought we had hands in their faces most of the time,” Taylor said. “That had something to do with the nice lead at half. We grabbed rebounds. We missed enough layups in the first half; we could have had 40 points. The kids know that too, that we hurried a little bit inside.”
Beetch, Bryson and junior Blaise McVan netted threes in the Cowboys dominating 27-point third quarter. Bryson and Beetch opened the third with back-to-back three-pointers to push the Cowboy lead to 40 points at 53-13 very early in the second half. Senior Matt Davis put in a basket under the rim with just over a minute to play in the quarter to keep the lead at 30 points after Wamego mounted a 10-point rally. Bryson and Beetch were perfect at the free-throw line in the third quarter and that helped the Cowboys lead by 31 headed into the fourth with a running clock.
“The third quarter we challenged the guys to basically go out and put the hammer down, and they did,” Taylor said. “We led by more than 30 at the end of the third quarter, man that was unbelievable.”
McVan, senior Jayshaun Jones and sophomore Jaylen West wrapped the Cowboy scoring with threes and Jones made a pair from the line for the 70-34 win.
Beetch led the Cowboys with 16 points and Bryson was right there adding 15. Junior post Grant Heintz finished with eight while sophomore Kaleb Becker had seven.
Becker led the Cowboys with 10 rebounds with Bryson grabbing eight, Heintx seven and Stuber finished with six.
Abilene improved to 11-5 on the season and strengthened their hold on the lead for the NCKL title as well as a hosting site for the Class 4A Sub-State in March. The Cowboys travel to Hays on Tuesday for the first of two against the Class 5A Indians.
“This will be a good challenge for us to play a team like Hays, a 5A school,” Taylor said. “They have some size and they have a couple of good guards. We just need to go out to Hays and play well, like we did tonight. Our win tonight sends a message in the league that the title is ours now for the losing. We just have to take care of business in the final two league games.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Abilene 70, Wamego 34
Wamego 6 4 13 11 – 34
Abilene 10 17 27 16 – 70
Wamego (7-10) – Baker 1, Sackrider 2, Vetter 2, Watson 5, White 5, Rowden 5, Hecht 9, Shea 2, Bergstrom 3. Totals: 7 (5) 5-9 34.
Abilene (11-5) – Jones 5, Stuber 5, McVan 6, J. West 3, Bryson 15, Beetch 16, Becker 7, Davis 2, Heintz 8, Anderson 3. Totals: 16 (9) 11-16 70.
