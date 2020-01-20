For the second time this week, the Abilene Cowboys struggled early in the game but kept fighting for a comeback against a North Central Kansas League opponent. Saturday. However, the Cowboys ran out of gas in their comeback against Marysville and the Bulldogs pulled away for a 60-50 win in Abilene.
Saturday’s game, a make-up of a previously postponed match, was the first meeting of the season for the co-leaders of the NCKL. Round two will be Feb. 7 at Marysville.
The once-beaten Bulldogs (7-1) ran by the cold shooting Cowboys (4-3) busting out to a 21-10 first quarter advantage. Marysville began quickly shooting from behind the circle as senior Matt Holle had back-to-back treys midway through the quarter that gave the visitors a 13-4 lead and Abilene head coach Terry Taylor called a quick time out to slow down the Bulldog momentum. Holle, a 6-4 center, also had a big hand in helping Marysville to pull away from Abilene’s come from behind scramble in the fourth quarter with seven of his team high 15 points.
“To be down 17 at half and we had a really good third quarter like we did, we out scored them by 11 and we were back in the ball game,” Taylor said. “We got it down to a couple points a couple of times but we just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Abilene juniors Grant Heintz, Josh Stuber and Blaise McVan were the only Cowboys to break the barrier over the Abilene basket in the opening eight minutes. Heintz had the game opening score below the basket but Stuber wouldn’t score until the Cowboys trailed 8-2. Heintz and Stuber got Abilene within five with consecutive baskets but senior Dalton Denner swished a trey at the one-minute mark and junior Ben Kirkland got another three at the buzzer to end the first.
Maryville continued popping in threes to open the second as senior Owen Nietfeld gave the Bulldogs a 17 point lead with back-to-back triples to open the period. The Cowboys couldn’t get anything to fall until senior Travis Beetch broke the seal on the rim with the back end of a pair of free throws. Abilene struggled at the line going 11 of 23 during the game and four of 12 during the second period.
Beetch got going for Abilene with a pair of treys and two more charity tosses to keep the Cowboys in the game. Maryville led 37-20 at the break.
“We have got to become a better three-point shooting team and a better free throw shooting team,” Taylor said. “If we do those two things we will be a pretty good team. We showed signs in the second half that we can be. Obviously in the first half when things went wrong early and kept snow balling on us and we didn’t guard very well. We gave up easy shots and we had missed opportunities to score our self. We hope we are the team that is out there the second half not the team in the first quarter. We have to guard against that in the future.”
Just like the game Tuesday at Wamego, the Cowboys came out of the locker room to run off an eight to zero run to get the difference under 10 points. Sophomore Kaleb Becker got back-to-back baskets by powering the lane and Beetch added a pair of driving layups and a pair of charity tosses to bring Abilene within eight at 30-38.
Abilene kept clawing away at the Bulldog lead as Beetch had another pair of field goals and junior Avery Bryson had a trey and with seconds remaining grabbed a steal and turned it into layup. The Cowboys trailed 39-43 heading to the fourth.
Beetch opened the final eight minutes with a nifty assist to junior Kieryan Anderson as the Cowboys opened the final eight minutes to draw the once 18 point deficient down to two at 41-43. But, that would be as close as the Cowboys could get this night as Holle rattled off three buckets and junior Gavin Pieschel drained a trey and the Bulldogs were up by five, 55-50, with just over a minute remaining.
Bulldog head coach Scott Brown used three time outs in the final 68 seconds and junior Jackson Rader made free throws and Strickland added a basket while Abilene couldn’t respond.
Beetch ended with his second performance of the week with at least 20 points as he finished with a game high 20 on Saturday. He was the only Cowboy in double digits as Heintz and Bryson finished with seven points each and Becker had six after spending multiple minutes on the bench in foul trouble.
“I can’t fault their efforts,” Taylor said of his Cowboys. “The kids played hard but Marysville is a well coached team and they had a great start to the game. You just can’t get down 17 points and expect to come back to win. It doesn’t happen very often. Almost got the job done, we just couldn’t get that one last stop.”
Marysville and Abilene both have one loss in league play and Abilene has yet to play at Marysville or work their way through the second round of the conference schedule. The momentum swings to the Bulldogs favor.
Holle led the Bulldogs with 15 points and junior Bryan O’Neil finished with eight. Marysville had four players end with six points apiece on their way to the 10-point win.
“We are definitely a work in progress,” Taylor said. “We get another opportunity to play these guys in a couple of weeks when we go up there. It will be another tough night just like tonight. If we get a little bit better start you never know what can happen. League race right now is kind of in their favor as they have the better schedule. They have wins at Wamego and here. We both only have one loss but we still have to go to Marysville. It’s an uphill climb to determine the league race.”
Abilene plays next at the Salina Invitational Tournament where they begin play against the fifth seed Liberal Redskins (5-5) in the 4:30 p.m. game Thursday afternoon at Central High School.
“We just have to continue working and improving some areas of our weaknesses right now,” Taylor said. “We are in a really tough bracket in Salina. Andover’s the number one team. They are really good and Central is really good. I watched Central on Thursday play against Haysville Campus. They led to the final two or three minutes against Campus, who is ranked number one in the state in Class 6A. We will find out about our toughness and mentality playing in this tournament. We are against 6A and 5A teams that are having good seasons.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Marysville 60, Abilene 50
Marysville 21 16 6 17 – 60
Abilene 10 10 19 11 – 50
Marysville – Pieschel 5, O’Neil 8, Rader 6, Kirkland 6, Nietfield 6, Faulkner 3, White 2, Denner 3, Schraeder 6, M. Holle 15. Totals: 14 (7) 11-15 60.
Abilene – Stuber 4, McVan 2, Bryson 7, Beetch 20, Becker 6, Davis 2, Heintz 7, Anderson 2. Totals: 15 (3) 11-23 50.
