Waite sets up the offense

Abilene’s Grant Waite (#2) sets up the offense, while Kyson Becker (#22) moves to set a screen. Both Waite and Becker each scored seven points for the Cowboys in the game. 

 Brad Anderson

After the holiday break, the Abilene Cowboys returned to basketball action at home on Tuesday evening and lost to the St. Mary’s Academy Crusaders 53-43. St. Mary’s Academy now 5-2 on the season is located in St. Mary’s, Kansas. They are a private Catholic school that is not a member of KSHSAA.

The Crusaders used a dominating zone defense to pull away from the Cowboys in the final quarter.

 

