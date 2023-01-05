After the holiday break, the Abilene Cowboys returned to basketball action at home on Tuesday evening and lost to the St. Mary’s Academy Crusaders 53-43. St. Mary’s Academy now 5-2 on the season is located in St. Mary’s, Kansas. They are a private Catholic school that is not a member of KSHSAA.
The Crusaders used a dominating zone defense to pull away from the Cowboys in the final quarter.
Abilene opened the game by jumping out to an immediate 11-0 lead. Kyson Becker opened the scoring by way of an offensive rebound put back. Triston Cottone then scored seven points in a row by way of a three pointer and a pair of converted steals and baskets. The quick start led to a St. Mary’s Academy timeout at the 6:44 mark.
The Crusaders then subbed in senior Lewis Garland for what was his first action of the season.
After a Grant Waite steal and basket, Garland jump started the Crusader offense by scoring seven points and helping them close out the quarter on a 13-3 run, cutting the lead to a 14-13 Cowboys lead after one period. A Cameron Vinduska three pointer for Abilene accounted for the three points during the Crusaders run.
In the second quarter, St. Mary’s Academy briefly claimed their first lead of the game at 17-16, before Waite scored on a three-pointer to retake the Cowboys lead 19-17. Both teams played somewhat evenly through the midpoint of the quarter. Becker would add a strong inside basket along with some earned free throws and Keaton Hargrave would score five of his seven points in the quarters final two minutes for a 29-24 Abilene halftime lead.
Both teams struggled offensively in the third quarter, but the Crusaders zone defense would ultimately begin to turn the tide of the game. The Cowboys would be limited to scoring just six total points in the quarter, both on three-pointers. Just six seconds into the third quarter, Vinduska would hit his second three pointer of the game to push the lead to eight points at 32-24. St. Mary’s Academy would then go into defensive shut down mode and go on an 11-point run to take the lead 35-32. A buzzer beating three pointer for Abilene from the corner by Cottone would tie up the game at 35-35 to end the third quarter.
The Crusaders zone defense once again did their job in the final period limiting the Cowboys to just two made baskets from the field in the final quarter. St. Mary’s Academy opened the quarter by jumping out to a three-point lead, before Waite would score in a back door cut assist from Cottone. That basket for a 38-37 Crusaders lead would be as close as Abilene would get as St. Mary’s Academy would go on a 13-3 run for a 51-40 lead over the Cowboys. Abilene’s final basket in the game came with seven seconds left when Stocton Timbrook hit a three-pointer. The Crusaders added a pair of free throws to end the game for the 53-43 final.
“We struggled tonight,” Abilene head coach Erik Graefe said. “Give them credit, their zone defense shut us down after they made an adjustment. Tonight was an example of the difference in a team like us that looks good in games when you shoot the ball well, and then a team like us with a result of a loss when you don’t shoot well. We’ve got some work to do in practice to get us ready for a tough stretch coming up.”
Senior Lewis Garland with a game high 22 points led St. Mary’s Academy now 5-2 on the season. Cottone led Abilene in double digits with 10 points, while Hargrave scored eight points, Waite scored seven and Becker had seven points.
The Cowboys now 4-3 overall, along with the Cowgirls will host Marysville this Friday night, which begins a stretch of three-in-a-row of key NCKL matchups.
St. Mary’s 13 11 11 18 – 53
Academy (5-2) – L. Garland 22, Treaty 6, Whitehead 6, Johnson 2, T. Garland 2, Claredon 5, Engholm 5, VanWanel 5.
Abilene (4-3) – Cottone 10, Hargrave 8, Waite 7, Becker 7, Vinduska 6, Miller 1, Timbrook 4.
