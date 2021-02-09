CONCORDIA – After suffering a heart breaking loss to Marysville on a buzzer beating shot on Friday, the Abilene Cowboys rallied from down seven points with 1:44 remaining in the game Monday night to escape the Jungle with a 59-57 win over the Concordia Panthers.
Trailing 57-50 with 1:44 remaining, Abilene senior Avery Bryson cut the lead nearly in half with a swishing three-pointer and the Cowboys called a quick timeout. Following two missed free throws by the home team, the Cowboys took the ball up court quickly and junior Jaylen West was fouled in the act of shooting. West tossed aside the late game pressures and calmly sank both charity tosses to pull the Cowboys within two at 55-57. On the next inbounds play, the Cowboys steal the ball and junior Cooper Wildey tied the game with a huge offensive rebound put back basket for the tie with 57 seconds remaining.
“Cooper Wildey’s play tonight was the difference in us winning and losing tonight. There’s no doubt about it.” Abilene head coach Erik Graefe said. “I’ve known it for a long time and we as coaches know that Cooper is capable of doing that at any time. He’s so quick and he has tremendous instinct when he plays defense. He just has to believe he can do that. Tonight was special for him.”
Abilene called its final timeout of the game and the Cowboys then forced a turnover on the inbounds play by the Panthers. In doing so junior Kaleb Becker was also fouled on the play and he hit the winning free throws with 5.9 seconds on the clock. Concordia head coach Derek Holmes gathers his troops during their final time out to plan the Panther attack. Senior guard Wyatt Trost took the inbounds pass and drove the length of the court weaving around Cowboy defenders only to have his game tying shot rim out as the horn sounded.
Wildey had a big game for the Cowboys, especially with his play in the second half. The 6-2 junior wing played solid defense off the bench and he gave the Cowboys its first tie of the contest with a nothing but net three with just under three minutes to play in the third period. On the next Cowboy possession Wildey grabbed an offensive board and fed Becker with a pretty assist to push Abilene in front 40-38 for the first time in the game.
“That team is so big and long,” Graefe said. “They took away our inside game tonight because of their athletic length. But I am just so proud of these guys. They didn’t give up even when we were down seven with less than two minutes to play. How about Kaleb’s (Becker) play in the first quarter? He put us on his shoulders again scoring to keep us in the game. It makes me emotional. I’m so lucky to be in the middle of it with them.”
Concordia regained the lead before taking the game to the final eight minutes. Both teams fought back and forth with Concordia maintaining a five to seven point advantage until Bryson’s big three late in the game. With Bryson’s trey, the momentum swung directly to the Cowboys for the first time all night.
Starting out the game colder than the outside temperatures, the Cowboys fell behind 12-5 midway through the opening quarter. Becker put Abilene on the board to open the game and hit a three midway through the first eight minutes of play but meanwhile the Panther offense was clicking in full gear. Becker added two more first quarter field goals but following a Nick Vingery three, Concordia led 17-9 in the first. Bryson ended the quarter with his first three of the night and the Cowboys were down five going to the second quarter.
The second quarter began with a 6-0 run by aConcordia before West nailed a three and Abilene outscored the Panthers 13-8 to end the first half to trail by six 25-31 at the break. Becker opened the Cowboy third with a three and from there senior Grant Heintz and West had buckets to whittle away at the Concordia lead. Bryson hit his second three of the game followed by Wildey’s three for the third quarter tie at 38-38.
Becker led all scorers with 22 points with Bryson finishing with 14 and West and Wildey having seven points each. Concordia was led by senior post Chase Parker with 16 points and junior Cav Carlgren had 10.
Abilene improves to 8-3 with the win and stays in contention with Wamego and Marysville for the league crown. The Cowboys travel to Wamego on Friday.
“We’ve got to play well again Friday against Wamego who basically stole the first game from us at home,” Graefe said.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Abilene 59, Concordia 57
Abilene 12 13 15 17 – 59
Concordia 17 14 12 14 – 57
Abilene (8-3) – Coup 2, McVan 3, J. West 7, Bryson 14, Wildey 7, Becker 22, Vinduska 2, Heintz 2. Totals: 14 (8) 7-8 59.
Concordia (5-8) – Vignery 9, Trost 9, Cash 6, Carlgren 10, Hobrock 7, Parker 16. Totals: 18 (3) 12-17 57.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.