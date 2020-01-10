AUGUSTA – Trailing 18-34 with three matches remaining in the non-conference dual against Augusta High School, Abilene head coach James Stout needed wins out of the last three weight classes and to ensure the win he needed six point scores from at least two of the Cowboys.
“We realized going into those last three matches that we needed wins,” Stout said. “We thought we were advantaged in every match but getting the six’s in each match when Augusta knew all they had to do was stay off their backs, that was an extreme amount of pressure for our top three guys. But they stepped up and made it happen.
Cowboy senior Colby Mohr set the tone as he took the mat at 195 for Abilene against freshman Zander Erwin. Mohr got a quick pin that gave the Cowboys six team points as they improved to 24-34. Next up, junior Brandon Parker needed a big win at 220. Parker came through with a pin with just 24.9 seconds left in the match and Abilene was now just four points away for a tie.
All the Cowboys needed to claim the dual win was for senior Adam Henely to get a major decision win, a technical fall or pin and they would win the dual by two points. That’s exactly what happened as the excitement reached major proportions as Henely earned the third pin in a row by the Cowboys. Henely got the win in his match in the second period.
“That was big,” Stout said. “It was a fun dual. One of the most fun ones we have had for a while. We had a nice roll against them last year at home but it was two completely different teams tonight. They are a tough, well-coached teams that we are just really excited to be in the hunt against them and then coming out with the win. That was special.”
Freshman Christopher McClanahan began the night with a 5-2 sudden victory win for the Cowboys at 106. McClanahan defeated Augusta junior Andy Lin. Sophomore Kaleb Stroda completed a 11-0 major decision for the Cowboys over Augusta freshman Cannon Carey to pull Abilene back in front of the teams points at 7-6.
Senior William Stroda wasted little time in pinning junior Collin Jackson at 126 that moved Abilene’s lead to 13-6. Next up for Abilene was freshman Braden Wilson at 132. Wilson led 14-0 after the first period on to winning a major decision 19-0 against Augusta senior Gavin Barker and Abilene now led 18-6.
The Orioles mounted a rally to win the next six weight classes and after Jacob Money won 182 over Abilene’s Luke Hager they now led the team race at 34-18.
Then it was time for Mohr, Parker and Henely and with the three pins the Cowboys rode home with the 36-34 team win.
“We lost a couple of really close matches in the middle weights tonight that might have taken a little pressure off the top guys had the match been different,” Stout said. “At the same time we had a lot of guys that didn’t get pinned. It was such a close dual that there were probably 100 things that went our way tonight that could have gone the other way.”
Next the Cowboys will travel to Herington on Saturday for both a junior varsity and varsity tournament.
“We’ll take our varsity and junior varsity, both teams, to Herington,” Stout said. “We will wrestle one tournament in one gym and the varsity in the other gym. It’s fun to be able to travel as a complete wrestling family and everybody gets to wrestle in the same facility.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Abilene @ Augusta on 01/09/2020.
Abilene (ABIL) 36.0 Augusta (AUGU) 34.0 106: Christopher McClanahan (ABIL) over Andy Lin (AUGU) (TB-1 4-2) 113: Grady Fox (AUGU) over Cooper Wuthnow (ABIL) (Fall 0:33) 120: Kaleb Stroda (ABIL) over Cannon Carey (AUGU) (MD 10-0) 126: William Stroda (ABIL) over Collin Jackson (AUGU) (Fall 0:57) 132: Braden Wilson (ABIL) over Gavin Barker (AUGU) (TF 19-0 2:32) 138: Jaden Laing (AUGU) over Javin Welsh (ABIL) (Dec 6-3) 145: Ben Duncan (AUGU) over Aidan Henely (ABIL) (MD 9-0) 152: Garrett Davis (AUGU) over Jackson Randles (ABIL) (Dec 10-9) 160: Payton Lewis (AUGU) over Trenton Wuthnow (ABIL) (Fall 3:07) 170: Hunter Noeller (AUGU) over Lyndsey Buechman (ABIL) (Fall 2:47) 195: Jacob Money (AUGU) over Luke Hager (ABIL) (Fall 2:00) 195: Colby Mohr (ABIL) over Zander Erwin (AUGU) (Fall 0:00) 220: Brandon Parker (ABIL) over Riley Buck (AUGU) (Fall 5:35) 285: Adam Henely (ABIL) over Jase Christiansen (AUGU) (Fall 2:43)
