TOWANDA – After a very long, very full day of wrestling, the Abilene Cowboys will send six regional qualifiers to the next round of the Class 4A Wrestling post-season tournaments.
Abilene will be represented by co-wrestler of the tournament Tucker Cell (113) along with Cowboy teammates Christopher McClanahan (120), Kaleb Stroda (126), Javin Welsh (132), Braden Wilson (138) and Brandon Parker (285).
Cell (32-0) is ranked third in the state at 113 as a freshman. Cell, the recipient of the co-wrestler of the tournament award had two pins and a technical fall (18-2) in his championship match.
Sophomore Christopher McClanahan fell to the number four-ranked wrestler (Grady Fox of Augusta in the championship match of 120. He opened with a pin followed by a one-point win over Concordia’s Koby Tyler to reach the finals.
Junior Kaleb Stroda struggled on the day at 126 but will advance with a fourth place finish. Stroda won his opening match with a pin before falling in the semis. He then moved to the backside of the bracket and won a major decision before being pinned by a familiar foe in the third place match.
Javin Welsh, a junior with a 26-2 mark at 132, with a pin and a one-point decision win over Clay Center’s Parker Tholstrup. Welsh was pinned late in the championship match by Chadwick Stahl of Mulvane.
Braden Wilson advanced to sub-state with a second place finish at 138. The Abilene sophomore won his opener with a pin and then won by a 6-2 decision to get to the finals. In the championship, Wilson fell 12-5 to Trent Moses of Mulvane.
Senior Brandon Parker is the lone senior qualifier for Abilene. Parker (20-5) won his opener before falling to the eventual champion in the semis. Next he moved to the consolation side of the285 bracket for two wins by pins.
These six Cowboys will travel to McPherson on Saturday with hopes of qualifying in the top four to make it to state on Saturday, Feb. 27 in Salina.
KSHSAA 4A Regional 2 Results for Abilene
113 - Tucker Cell (32-0) placed 1st and scored 23.5 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 32-0 won by fall over Tucker Hargrove (Mulvane) 2-14 (Fall 0:25)
• Semifinal - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 32-0 won by fall over Connor Barnes (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 18-6 (Fall 2:44)
• 1st Place Match - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 32-0 won by tech fall over Cannon Carey (Augusta) 18-2 (TF-1.5 2:00 (18-2))
120 - Christopher McClanahan (28-6) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 t points.
• Quarterfinal - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 28-6 won by fall over William Gomez (El Dorado) 17-9 (Fall 1:18)
• Semifinal - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 28-6 won by decision over Koby Tyler (Concordia) 20-8 (Dec 5-4)
• 1st Place Match - Grady Fox (Augusta) 28-3 won by major decision over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 28-6 (MD 8-0)
126 - Kaleb Stroda (28-5) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 28-5 won by fall over Will Weber (Wellington) 15-14 (Fall 0:37)
• Semifinal - Dietrich Hunter (Mulvane) 14-6 won by fall over Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 28-5 (Fall 5:12)
• Cons. Semi - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 28-5 won by major decision over Andy Lin (Augusta) 20-9 (MD 15-2)
• 3rd Place Match - Garett Kalivoda (Clay Center Community) 12-4 won by fall over Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 28-5 (Fall 3:26)
132 - Javin Welsh (26-2) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 26-2 won by fall over Charlie Black (Rose Hill) 32-13 (Fall 5:26)
• Semifinal - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 26-2 won by decision over Parker Tholstrup (Clay Center Community) 26-7 (Dec 6-5)
• 1st Place Match - Chadwick Stahl (Mulvane) 23-2 won by fall over Javin Welsh (Abilene) 26-2 (Fall 5:10)
138 - Braden Wilson (26-2) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 26-2 won by fall over Colin Green (Wellington) 12-20 (Fall 2:41)
• Semifinal - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 26-2 won by decision over Rhett Briggs (El Dorado) 23-10 (Dec 6-2)
• 1st Place Match - Trent Moses (Mulvane) 22-3 won by decision over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 26-2 (Dec 12-5)
145 - Trenton Wuthnow (25-12) placed 6th and scored 1.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Keegan Beavers (Rose Hill) 41-2 won by major decision over Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 25-12 (MD 13-0)
• Cons. Round 1 - Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 25-12 won by decision over Roman Coldwell (Augusta) 18-13 (Dec 1-0)
• Cons. Semi - Drew Brown (Wamego) 25-3 won by decision over Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 25-12 (Dec 4-0)
• 5th Place Match - Trenton Davis (Mulvane) 12-11 won by decision over Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 25-12 (Dec 5-4)
152 - Tristan Randles (21-14) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Gabe Krug (El Dorado) 20-10 won by fall over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 21-14 (Fall 2:24)
• Cons. Round 1 - Gavin Richardson (McPherson) 16-17 won by decision over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 21-14 (Dec 6-3)
285 - Brandon Parker (20-5) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Brandon Parker (Abilene) 20-5 won by fall over Isaiah King (Towanda-Circle) 9-5 (Fall 1:57)
• Semifinal - Hunter Scott (Mulvane) 23-2 won by fall over Brandon Parker (Abilene) 20-5 (Fall 3:21)
• Cons. Semi - Brandon Parker (Abilene) 20-5 won by fall over Ty Griffin (St. George-Rock Creek) 18-11 (Fall 1:00)
• 3rd Place Match - Brandon Parker (Abilene) 20-5 won by fall over Gavin Bell (El Dorado) 21-4 (Fall 3:18)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.