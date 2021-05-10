Kolten Coup, third singles; Cayden West, sixth singles; Isaac Barbieri and Eli Prater, sixth doubles.
BUHLER – Abilene head tennis coach Michael Willey has four athletes advancing to the Class 4A State Tennis Tournament this week in what turned out to be his first year at the helm for the Cowboys.
Willey’s first season was actually cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but his 2021 team did not disappoint as they finished the season as NCKL Champions and they took team honors at the Abilene Invitational as well. Willey and assistant coach Tanya Hite had the Cowboys ready for 4A Regional at Buhler on Saturday.
The Cowboys qualified bit singles players as junior Kolten Coup finished third and junior Cayden West placed sixth in a loaded singles competition. The Cowboys doubles team of juniors Isaac Barbieri and Eli Prater placed sixth to advance to Topeka and their first appearance at State.
“Wow, what a day of some highs and lows,” Willey said. “Very proud of the boys for how they competed today.”
Coup entered doubles play as the sixth seed in the Buhler tournament and he opened with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Ulysses’s Jackson Keeler in the first round. In his second match, Coup mastered a tiebreak win over the third seed McPherson’s Tyler Bontrager. Bontrager defeated Lavigne of Ulysses 6-0, 6-2 in his opening round.
Coup took the first set 6-4 with Bontrager coming back for a 6-3 win. Coup earned the big upset victory 10-5 in the tiebreak.
The win over Bontrager sent Coup to the semifinals where he met up with McPherson’s Jaden Fox. The Mac junior had defeated Abilene’s Cayden West 6-2, 6-0 to get to the semis. In the semis, Fox advanced with a 6-1, 6-3 win and the opportunity to play in the championship against Buhler’s Colton Lohrentz, the overall number one seed.
Lohrentz won the championship with a 6-1, 7-5 victory.
Coup moved to the third place match to face Pratt senior Rafe Donnenwerth. The Abilene junior improved his overall record to 27-9 with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Donnenwerth and the third place medal.
“What can I say about Kolten,” Willey said. “The kid came to play today. Coming in as the sixth seed and to beat the number three seed and then to come back and beat the number four seed to take third. So proud of him for competing at a very high level.”
West (21-15) opened with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Chapman’s Tyler Cosio. He then moved on to face Fox and fell 6-2, 6-0. Needing to win to stay in the tournament, West then rallied from a 4-6 first set loss to come back for a 6-3, 6-4 match win over McPherson’s Bontrager to advance to the fifth, sixth place match.
In his final match, West lost to Pratt’s Micah Tatro 6-2, 6-3 but both Tatro (20-6) and West qualified for the State Meet.
“Cayden also played great today for us,” coach Willey said. “He was not going to be denied of going to State. It was his mental fortitude that got him thru that third match against
Mac’s number two. He knew going in that Kolten had just beat him, and that gave him the confidence to do the same. Just a hard fought match, that went our way. He didn’t have any gas left in the tank for his last match but he is state bound.”
In doubles, Abilene’s Barbieri and Prater drew the sixth overall seed and opened with a 6-1, 7-6(2) win over Clay Center’s Craig and Pfizenmaier. In the quarterfinals, the Abilene duo fell 6-3, 6-3 to the number three seed Alex Houston and Wesley Wurm. The Mac pair (14-9) went on to finish runner up to their teammates Brennan Gipson and Conner Glazner (26-7) in the doubles championship.
Barbieri/Prater moved to the consolation bracket where they defeated Ferguson/Rosenow of Clay Center 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the fifth and sixth place match. In that match, the Cowboys (20-12) fell 6-4, 6-4 to Pratt’s Hogan Thompson and Keishaune Thompson (10-9) with both teams headed for Topeka.
“Isaac and Eli played really solid all day,” Willey said. “Came in as the sixth seed and finished sixth. Really complimented each other all day. Played their best match of the day when they needed it against Clay Center’s number ones.”
Abilene’s number one doubles team of Teigan Horan and Nick Holmes received a bye in the first round as the number four seed. In their first match, they fell to a Buhler team, the fifth seed, Brock Hilger and Amos Harder 6-2, 6-0. The Buhler duo went on to place third in the tournament and advance to the 4A State Meet.
Horan and Holmes moved to the consolation bracket to face the Thompson’s of Pratt. The Pratt pair won 6-4, 6-2 then met the Cowboys number twos in the fifth place match.
“Teigan and Nick just never got things going all day,” Willey said. “They had a tough draw for their second against Buhler’s number twos and couldn’t recover in their match to go to state.”
The 4A State Tournament is scheduled for Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15 at the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
