WAMEGO – On a cold, snowy Saturday afternoon, the Abilene Cowboys wrestling team finished third in a tight battle for the team championship and the Cowboys qualified eight wrestlers for the next round of competition at regionals next Friday.
District 4 Tournament coach of the year James Stout was happy with his team’s performance Saturday. The Cowboys had three wrestlers win the championship match of their weight class. They also had a second place, two third places and a fourth as the top four from each weight class advanced.
“I think it showed a little bit that we hadn’t wrestled for a couple of weeks,” Stout said. “Maybe we got a little bit of a wakeup call today. All eight of our guys that qualified will get a chance to redeem themselves and do better next week. That’s one good thing about this post-season wrestle off system. You will really earn your seed after today. Overall we wrestled well and did what we expected to do, except for a few matches, but when you are expecting perfection there is no really place to go but up. That’s kind of what we expect and that’s kind of where we are heading for. These guys may see some of these same opponents next week at the regional in Towanda. They will also see the qualifiers from the Wichita area district.”
Freshman Tucker Cell, junior Kaleb Stroda and sophomore Braden Wilson came home with gold medals from the 12-team tournament. Cell went undefeated at 113, Stroda at 126 and Wilson won at 138.
Sophomore Triston Randles earned second place at 152 while juniors Christopher McClanahan (120) and Javin Welsh (132) got third place medals while senior Trenton Wuthnow (145) finished fourth place.
Clay Center took the team title followed by Concordia and Abilene.
These eight Cowboys advance to the regional tournament next Friday at Circle High School in Towanda. District 4 qualifiers will meet up against the winners from District 3.
KSHSAA 4A District 4 Results
for Abilene
113 - Tucker Cell (29-0) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 29-0 received a bye () (Bye)
• Semifinal - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 29-0 won by fall over Brock Burgess (McPherson) 11-11 (Fall 1:38)
• 1st Place Match - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 29-0 won by fall over Sajen Kemling (Concordia) 19-4 (Fall 1:55)
120 - Christopher McClanahan (26-5) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 26-5 won by fall over Travis Leasure (Chapman) 3-8 (Fall 2:42)
• Semifinal - Koby Tyler (Concordia) 17-7 won by decision over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 26-5 (Dec 7-5)
• Cons. Semi - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 26-5 received a bye () (Bye)
• 3rd Place Match - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 26-5 won by fall over Spencer Bard (St. George-Rock Creek) 20-16 (Fall 1:42)
126 - Kaleb Stroda (26-3) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 26-3 received a bye () (Bye)
• Semifinal - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 26-3 won by fall over Lorenzo Cruzen (McPherson) 17-11 (Fall 0:43)
• 1st Place Match - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 26-3 won by fall over Garett Kalivoda (Clay Center Community) 9-3 (Fall 0:47)
132 - Javin Welsh (24-1) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 24-1 received a bye () (Bye)
• Semifinal - Thomas McIntyre (Wamego) 9-4 won by decision over Javin Welsh (Abilene) 24-1 (Dec 9-6)
• Cons. Semi - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 24-1 won by fall over Hayden Farley (McPherson) 8-10 (Fall 3:08)
• 3rd Place Match - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 24-1 won by major decision over Daniel Vines (Concordia) 18-8 (MD 12-3)
138 - Braden Wilson (24-1) placed 1st and scored 23.0
team points.
• Quarterfinal - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 24-1 received a bye () (Bye)
• Semifinal - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 24-1 won by fall over Gavin Shoup (St. George-Rock Creek) 18-18 (Fall 1:30)
• 1st Place Match - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 24-1 won by major decision over Nick Cruickshank (Wamego) 15-6 (MD 13-4)
145 - Trenton Wuthnow (24-9) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 24-9 won by major decision over Tanner Shoup (St. George-Rock Creek) 1-2 (MD 9-1)
• Semifinal - Drew Brown (Wamego) 22-2 won by major decision over Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 24-9 (MD 9-0)
• Cons. Semi - Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 24-9 won by decision over Landon Vogts (McPherson) 5-22 (Dec 5-1)
• 3rd Place Match - Talyn Pfizenmaier (Clay Center Community) 20-2 won by decision over Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 24-9 (Dec 7-1)
152 - Tristan Randles (21-12) placed 2nd and scored 16.0
team points.
• Quarterfinal - Tristan Randles (Abilene) 21-12 received a bye () (Bye)
• Semifinal - Tristan Randles (Abilene) 21-12 won by decision over Caleb Purvis (St. George-Rock Creek) 18-19 (Dec 13-11)
• 1st Place Match - Tucker Jackson (Clay Center Community) 26-3 won by fall over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 21-12 (Fall 1:08)
160 - Aidan Henely (9-20) placed 5th and scored 6.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Brett Loader (Clay Center Community) 25-6 won by fall over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 9-20 (Fall 1:17)
• Cons. Round 1 - Aidan Henely (Abilene) 9-20 won by decision over Landon Thompson (McPherson) 6-14 (Dec 4-1)
• Cons. Semi - Jake Meyer (Wamego) 14-11 won by fall over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 9-20 (Fall 4:35)
• 5th Place Match - Aidan Henely (Abilene) 9-20 won by decision over Richard Zeller (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 5-14 (Dec 9-3)
170 - Logan Buechman (13-13) placed 5th and scored 8.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Keyan Miller (Concordia) 19-8 won by tech fall over Logan Buechman (Abilene) 13-13 (TF-1.5 4:48 (15-0))
• Cons. Round 1 - Logan Buechman (Abilene) 13-13 won by decision over Ryan Clark (Chapman) 4-7 (Dec 4-2)
• Cons. Semi - Braunson Golden (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 10-9 won by tech fall over Logan Buechman (Abilene) 13-13 (TF-1.5 3:53 (16-0))
• 5th Place Match - Logan Buechman (Abilene) 13-13 won by injury default over Colton Spellman (Clay Center Community) 9-7 (Inj. 0:00)
182 - Gavin Hight (7-18) place is unknown and scored 0.0
team points.
• Quarterfinal - Hunter Schroeder (Concordia) 29-1 won by fall over Gavin Hight (Abilene) 7-18 (Fall 0:37)
• Cons. Round 1 - Ryan Hengemuhle (Chapman) 4-8 won by fall over Gavin Hight (Abilene) 7-18 (Fall 1:54)
285- Brandon Parker (17-4) placed 1st and scored 24.0
team points.
• Quarterfinal - Brandon Parker (Abilene) 17-4 received a bye () (Bye)
• Semifinal - Brandon Parker (Abilene) 17-4 won by fall over Leroy Bean (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 19-5 (Fall 1:39)
• 1st Place Match - Brandon Parker (Abilene) 17-4 won by fall over Luke Young (Clay Center Community) 17-8 (Fall 1:03)
