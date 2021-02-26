With fire in their belly and continuous intensity, the Abilene Cowboys punched the Concordia Panthers square in the mouth Thursday to end the regular season with a 49-33 NCKL win.
Winning their second game in two days, the Cowboys sustained the master intensity throughout the game as they swept the season series from the Panthers. After suffering a sloppy fourth quarter win at Chapman Tuesday, the Cowboys looked like the team loaded with talent that many expected to see this season. The defensive pressure was super as they held a good Concordia squad to seven first half points. Both teams were a little unlucky shooting the ball early in the game but the Cowboys were just that much better Thursday evening.
Concordia actually scored first with an old fashioned three-point play within the first minute of the contest but the Cowboys answered with 11 unanswered points to lead 11-3 after one. Junior Kaleb Becker tied the game with a three-point play of his own at the 4:42 mark to put the Cowboys on the board. Both teams went scoreless over the next two minutes before Abilene’s Jalen West swished a three followed by an Avery Bryson slam. Senior Blaise McVan sank a corner three just before the buzzer for the Cowboys.
Things did not get better shooting wise for the Panthers in the second quarter as they ended the first half with seven total points. West and McVan pressured the Concordia ball handlers so much that they helped create more Panther turnovers in the first half than they had points. With the stick like glue pressure out front and the same being applied under the basket, the Panthers went from the 7:12 first quarter mark to the 4:12 mark of the second period without a basket.
West gave the Cowboys a pair of baskets and Becker had a jumper and went four-for-four at the line in the second quarter for the Cowboys. Senior Josh Stuber also added a pair of free throws as the Cowboys took a 23-7 advantage to the break.
“I am so proud of these kids,” Abilene head coach Erik Graefe said. “The level of intensity we had tonight was really good. Kind of walked out of the Chapman game with a nasty taste in your mouth even with a win. We won against our rivals but that fourth quarter Tuesday was terrible. Tonight’s game was so much better. I’m glad the guys kind of rid themselves of that bad mojo from Tuesday.”
Becker gave the Cowboys back-to-back buckets to open the second half and McVan netted his second three of the game and Abilene led 30-9 with just under four minutes to play in the third. Stuber added a jumper and Grant Heintz and West had free throws to end the Cowboy scoring.
The second half saw the scoring return to the Panthers as senior Chas Carlgren found his range from the corner for two big threes and a jumper from the top of the key. Carlgren had been a strong part of the Panther program the last three years but he was making his 2020-2021-season debut against the Cowboys after suffering a leg injury in football. Wearing a brace on his injured leg, Carlgren regained his smooth shot from the corner Thursday night.
“Carlgren has just a nice easy stroke,” Graefe said. “They haven’t had him all year. This is the first game he has played. He scored 25 points against us once at their place. I told him after the game it was nice to see him back out on the court but I kind of wished his shot had stayed in rehab back in Concordia.”
Abilene started the fourth period like it played all night with that strong intensity. Stuber drove the basket for a score followed a short time later by a Becker slam. McVan snuck in behind the Panther defense and took a full court in bounds pass from Becker for an easy Cowboy bucket. With that nifty play, Abilene led 42-18 with 5:44 to play in the game.
Chas Carlgren found his corner connection for the Panthers and they made free throws down the stretch as they whittled away at the 24-point Cowboy lead with 5:13 to play to draw within 15 at 45-30 with a 1:38 to play. McVan added a pair of charity throws and Heintz had a field goal to end the scoring for the Cowboys.
Becker led the Cowboys with a game high 17 points. McVan finished with 10 while Stuber and West had eight each. Chas Carlgren finished with 10 points to lead Concordia and Chase Parker had nine.
Abilene improves to 11-5 on the year and finished 7-3 in the North Central Kansas League. The Cowboys earn the number one seed for sub-state and will play Chapman (3-14) at 7 p.m. next Tuesday in the semifinals. Concordia (9-11) will host Clay Center (4-14) at the same time on Tuesday.
“We gave Chapman some confidence the other night. They scored 30 fourth quarter points against us,” Graefe said. “They have a tough game tonight at Rock Creek but we got to be ready on Tuesday when they play here again.”
Scoring Summary:
Abilene 49, Concordia 33
Concordia 3 4 11 15 – 33
Abilene 11 12 13 13 – 49
Concordia (9-11) – Vignery 4, Trost 4, Cav Carlgren 2, Henderson 2, Hobrook 2, Parker 9, Chas Carlgren 10. Totals: 9 (2) 9-15 33.
Abilene (11-5) – Stuber 8, McVan 10, West 8, Bryson 3, Becker 17, Heintz 3. Totals: 14 (3) 12-20 49.
