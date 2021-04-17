MARYSVILLE – The Abilene Cowboys finally put together all three phases of a baseball game and came home with two wins on the road at Marysville Tuesday night.
Abilene got solid pitching, explosive offense and played steady defense as they defeated NCKL foe Marysville 16-3 and 10-6 that improved their record to 2-6.
Freshman Stockton Timbrook had a break out performance as he led the Cowboys with a three for four batting night and he was solid on the hill pitching Abilene to the win. Timbrook dove in four runs and scored three times in the opening victory. He held Marysville to three earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out five.
The Cowboys exploded for 19 hits against the Bulldogs as Carter Taplin and Robbie Keener also teed off for three hits each. Keener lashed a pair of doubles while Carter Becker each had doubles. Freshman Zach Miller had two hits including a triple. Kyson Becker, Kaleb Becker and Sam Burton slapped two hits a piece for Abilene in the opener. Burton drove in three Cowboy runs. Chris McClanahan and Kaden Coup also had hits for the Cowboys.
Burton, Taplin, Keener, Timbrook, Becker and Miller all had big RBI hits in Abilene’s nine run second inning.
“Great way to start league play with the much needed sweep against Marysville tonight,” Abilene head coach Travis Bartley said. “Stockton Timbrook was pretty good on the bump for us and getting his first varsity win. He also had a huge night at the plate. We were to play pretty well in all three phases in the first game and offensively we went off, the whole lineup was squaring baseballs up. Several players had multiple hits.”
In the nightcap, the Cowboys rallied for six runs in the eighth inning to take a 10-6 win and get the sweep. Abilene had led 4-0 after three but Marysville battled back with two runs in the fourth and two runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
Timbrook had another solid game at the plate going three for five driving in four runs. Coup slashed three hits and drove in two runners while scoring three times.
Kyson Becker and Keener had two hits while Taplin, Miller and Ben Short each added a hit.
The Cowboys finished with 13 hits in the second game.
Coup got the start on the hill going four innings allowing two earned runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out eight. Kaleb Becker tossed the final four frames allowing three earned runs on six hits walking one and striking out four.
“Coup did what he always does, he gave us a great start and a chance,” Bartley said. “We’ve used him a lot to start the season but have been pretty careful with his pitch count. He deserves this break and now we can get him fully rested and ready to make a full start next week.
“Kaleb came in relief and pitched pretty well. He was slated to get the save but we were a little shaky defensive wise and they scored a couple of runs but our guys stayed up and we scored six in the top of the eighth for the win.”
“Overall, I’m very happy and proud of the guys,” Bartley said. “If we can continue to grow and get better which I believe is going to happen, this team is going to be pretty good before it is all said and done this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.