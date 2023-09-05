The Abilene Cowboys traveled on the road Friday night to play against the Marysville Bulldogs for the first time since 2017. It was the Cowboys first time playing at Marysville’s newly renovated football facility since they turfed their field a year ago.  

In what was a very physical game, Abilene used the combination of a balanced offensive attack, and a strong defensive effort to win  28-14.  

 

