The Abilene Cowboys traveled on the road Friday night to play against the Marysville Bulldogs for the first time since 2017. It was the Cowboys first time playing at Marysville’s newly renovated football facility since they turfed their field a year ago.
In what was a very physical game, Abilene used the combination of a balanced offensive attack, and a strong defensive effort to win 28-14.
From the beginning, it was evident that the Bulldogs were going to try and run the football for a majority of the game behind their large offensive line, and running backs. The Bulldogs plan temporarily worked, as on their opening drive, they drove the ball 79 yards to score at the 5:29 mark and to take the lead 6-0. after a failed extra point attempt.
Trailing 0-6 after the first quarter, the Cowboys would score and take the lead on their second drive of the game when quarterback Stocton Timbrook would throw a pass to a leaping Brax Fisher for a 26 yard touchdown at the 8:41 mark of the second quarter. Timbrook would add the extra point kick to lead 7-6.
A defensive fumble recovery on a Marysville fourth down by linebacker Zach Miller would stop the next Bulldog offensive drive, and Abilene would take over with 3:17 to go in the half.
A Tommy Keener long 52 yard run would spark the offense down the field, and lead to a Miller five-yard rushing touchdown with just 1:24 to go in the half. Timbrook’s extra point kick would give Abilene the lead 14-6 at halftime.
The Cowboys would extend their lead on the opening drive of the second half with a passing attack that included receptions from Fisher, Weston Rock, and finally a five-yard touchdown reception by Taygen Funston that would give them a 21-6 lead at the 8:19 mark of the third quarter
The Bulldogs would then begin a drive that leaned heavily on their run game once again, to try and get back into the game. A 65 yard scoring drive on 11 rushing attempts began in the third quarter, and was finished at the 9:15 mark of the fourth quarter with a touchdown. The Bulldogs then converted their two point attempt to cut the lead to 21-14.
Abilene would then need just two plays on their ensuing drive to answer with the games final points of the night. After a completion by Timbrook to tight end Heath Hoekman, Miller’s run would get outside, turn the corner and run over a Marysville defender to run 78-yards for a touchdown. Timbrook would add the final extra point kick to finish for the game final of 28-14.
“I was really proud of how hard our players played tonight, and how they handled the adversity that comes with any game” said head coach Brad Nicks. “I felt like they played for each other, and the result of that showed on the score board. I was very proud of our offensive line as we were able to run the ball, and throw the ball consistently all night. Stocton did a great job of finding different receivers all night. Both Zach and Tommy had great nights running the ball as well. Defensively we were pretty solid for the most part in our “bend, don’t break” philosophy. Marysville is very well coached and has some size but our players never stopped fighting. We had several players step up in the second half, when we had some cramping issues and they played huge minutes for our team”.
For Abilene offensively, they totaled 395 yards of offense led by Timbrook who completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 191 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Miller led the rushing attack with 144 yards on 12 attempts while scoring two touchdowns, and Keener then added 52 yards in three attempts.
Five different receivers had receptions in the game, led by Fisher with eight for 92 yards and one touchdown. , Both Rock and Funston each added five receptions a piece with Funston accounting for a touchdown.
Defensively several Cowboys players contributed on the night, They were led by linebackers Landon Taplin with 10 tackles, and Joseph Welsh with seven tackles each.
Abilene now 1-0 will next host their season home opener next Friday September 8th against the Concordia Panthers. The Panthers fell in week 1 with a 14-13 loss to the Chapman Irish.
The home opener will also recognize, and honor members of the 1987 State Championship team.
Offensive Stats:
Passing:Timbrook 20-25, 191 yards, 2 Touchdowns, 1 interception
Rushing: Miller 12 - 144 yards, 2 Touchdowns. Keener 3- 52 yards.
Receiving: Fisher 8- 92 yards, 1 Touchdown. Funston 5- 43 yards, 1 Touchdown. Rock 5- 35 yards. Heath Hoekman 1- 10 yards. Keaton Hargrave 1- 4 yards.
Defensive Stats:
Tackles: Landon Taplin 10, Joseph Welsh 7, Keaton Hargrave 5, Judah Bowell 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.