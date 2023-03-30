The Abilene Cowboys Baseball team opened their spring season at home on Tuesday evening with a pair of 11-1 victories over the Riley County Falcons. The Cowboys used a pair of strong starting pitching performances by Stocton Timbrook in game one and Kyson Becker in game two to shut down the Riley County offense.
Game one: Abilene 11 Riley County 1
After starting pitcher Stocton Timbrook struck out all three batters in the top of the first inning, the Cowboys offense jumped out to a quick six run lead in the bottom of the inning to help set the tone of the game.
After loading the bases, Abilene scored their first two runs of the season on a hit by pitch, forced run, and a passed ball to lead 2-0. Sophomore Tyler Holloway then drove in the next two runs with a single to center field for a 4-0 lead. Cowboys freshman Lane Hoekman then drove in a run to extend the lead to 5-0 before a final passed ball finished the six run inning total.
Neither team scored in the second inning, and the pitching dominance continued in the third inning for Timbrook as he struck out six more batters in the two innings. Abilene would add three more runs in the bottom of the third inning to lead 9-0 as Drew Hansen, Tommy Keener and Zach Miller would all drive in runs.
The Falcons would finally get on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning as they recorded their first hit of the game off of Timbrook, and scored on an unearned run by way of an error. Abilene then would answer in the bottom of the fourth inning as both Heath and Lane Hoekman drove in runs to extend the lead to 11-1.
Abilene would then change pitchers in the top of the fifth inning, as Tommy Keener closed out the game by way of a defensive ground ball out, and a fly out double play by second baseman Drew Hansen to shortstop Stocton Timbrook for the force out. The game was then ended due to the ten run after five innings rule.
In all, Timbrook pitched four innings, allowing one hit and one unearned run while striking out 12 batters.
The Cowboys totaled ten total hits in the game as Zach Miller, Drew Hansen, and Heath Hoekman all managed multiple hits in the game.
Game 2: Abilene 11
Riley County 1
Abilene junior Kyson Becker led the Cowboys by pitching a solid four innings in recording the win for the Cowboys.
Abilene jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two complete innings. In the bottom of the first, the Cowboys would score two runs on errors, and their third run on a single by Zach Miller to lead 3-0. After Becker struck out three batters in the top of the second inning, Abilene would add four more runs in the bottom of the second inning by way of Miller singling in a run, Stocton Timbrook doubling in a pair of runs and Becker doubling in a run.
Becker would then once again shutdown Riley County in the top of the third inning as he recorded two more strikeouts. The Cowboys would add another run to lead 8-0 in the bottom of the inning as Lane Hoekman doubled and eventually scored on a sacrifice hit by Tommy Keener.
The Falcons were once again held scoreless in the top of the third inning as Abilene was able to get a strikeout by Becker and an excellent double play by third baseman Heath Hoekman who fielded a hard hit and stepped on the bag for a force out before throwing across the diamond to first base to get the runner.
The Cowboys then added a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning as Tyler Holloway drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and a Riley County error allowed the other run.
Zach Miller then came in to pitch in relief in the top of the fifth inning and with assistance of the defense shut the Falcons down. Abilene then ended the game by way of the ten run after five innings rule as Stocton Timbrook doubled in the final run for the 11-1 final.
Becker recorded the win for the Cowboy as he surrendered one run on five hits over four innings, striking out seven and walking one. Offensively, Abilene had 12 hits in the game as Timbrook, Miller, Levi Evans, and Tommy Keener all collected multiple hits in the game Timbrook led the team overall with three hits in four at bats.
The Cowboys now 2-0 on the young season now get ready for a pair of tough matchups next week at home on Tuesday against Rock Creek, and on the road Thursday against Southeast of Saline.
