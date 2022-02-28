The Abilene Cowboys defeated the Chapman Irish on Senior Recognition Night last Friday 53-40. For Abilene seniors Kaleb Becker, Cooper Wildey and Braden Adams, they played their last regular season game of their high school careers in front of a gym packed home crowd.
The three Cowboy seniors all scored in the opening quarter and set the tone early by jumping out to a commanding 19-3 first quarter lead. In all, five Abilene players scored in the opening quarter, led by Kaleb Becker’s six points.
Chapman would then outscore the Cowboys in the second quarter 15-12. The large opening quarter lead, however, would keep Abilene with a comfortable 31-18 lead going into halftime.
Both teams slowed down the pace of the game in the third quarter, with the Cowboys scoring eight points and the Irish scoring six points. Chapman would close the gap to 10 points early in the quarter before trailing again by 15 points at the end of the quarter. Becker would score six of the eight Cowboys points, while Braden Adams would score the other basket in the quarter.
A faster paced final quarter would see both teams score more often. Triston Cottone would score six of his 13 points immediately to open the quarter to jumpstart the Abilene offense. Along with Cottone, points were scored by Becker, Brax Fisher and Stockton Timbrook, closing out the Cowboys win 53-40.
Abilene was led in scoring by Kaleb Becker with 19 points and Triston Cottone with 13 points.
The Cowboys finished the regular season 14-6 overall and 8-2 in the NCKL and now await their substate seeding and opponent for next week.
Box Score:
Abilene: 19 31 39 53 (14-6, 8-2)
Chapman: 3 18 24 40 (0-20, 0-10)
Abilene Scoring: Kaleb Becker 19 P.O.G., Tristin Cottone 13, Stocton Timbrook 6, Grant Waite 4, Brax Fisher 4, Braden Adams 4, Cooper Wildey 3
Chapman Scoring: Camden Liebau 12, Ian Suther 11, Torin Cavanaugh 8, Eli Riegel 4, Weston Langvardt 3, Gage Picking 2
