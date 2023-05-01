The Abilene Cowboys baseball team traveled on the road Friday to play the Beloit Trojans and dominated in a doubleheader victory 22-10 and 19-5.  

Offensively the Abilene bats exploded for 40 runs on 33 hits including four home runs over the fence. Freshman Heath Hoekman had a career day as he accounted for three of the home runs in the double header while Stocton Timbrook had the other. 

 

