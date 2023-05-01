The Abilene Cowboys baseball team traveled on the road Friday to play the Beloit Trojans and dominated in a doubleheader victory 22-10 and 19-5.
Offensively the Abilene bats exploded for 40 runs on 33 hits including four home runs over the fence. Freshman Heath Hoekman had a career day as he accounted for three of the home runs in the double header while Stocton Timbrook had the other.
Starting pitchers Zach Miller and Tommy Keener both recorded victories for the Cowboys as they improved to 10-6 on the season.
Abilene wasted no time jumping out to a commanding lead as they opened with four runs in the first, five runs in the second, and three runs in the third totaling twelve runs to lead 12-4 after three innings
H. Hoekman jump started the scoring as he would hit two three run homers in both the first and second innings. Aggressive base running by the Cowboys also helped account for runs as both Keener and Miller stole home in the third inning.
Leading 12 -5 in the fifth inning, Abilene would change pitchers in the bottom of the fifth inning as starting pitcher Miller would give way to H. Hoekman. Hoekman would pitch the next two innings, and although Beloit would score, the Cowboys would continue to build on their lead by scoring multiple runs in the final three innings.
Miller and H. Hoekman would once again drive in runs in the top of the sixth inning to increase the score to 15-8. The Trojans would then add their final two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Abilene would add five more hits and four runs in their last at bat in the top of the seventh inning to finish the game scoring at 21-10.
New relief pitcher Drew Hansen would finish pitching the game, and shut down Beloit in their final at bat
Miller would earn the victory as he completed four innings giving up four runs on two hits while walking five and striking out six.
Offensively the Cowboys would combine for 15 hits, including a multiple hit game by H. Hoekman, Miller, and Tyler Holloway. In the game, both Hoekman and Miller would account for fifteen of the RBI’s including eight by Hoekman and seven by Miller.
Abilene once again wasted no time scoring as they scored five runs in the top of the first inning. After three consecutive singles by Keener, Hansen and Miller, H. Hoekman delivered his third home run of the double header series for a 4-0 lead. A Levi Evans double would then add one more run for the 5-0 lead.
The Trojans would stay in the game early as they would score three runs in the bottom of the first and one in the second to cut the lead to one run at 5-4 after two innings. The Cowboys would then add a pair of runs in both the third and fourth innings as both Hansen and Miller added RBI hits in the third, and Evans added a RBI fielders choice hit in the fourth inning to push the lead to 9-3.
Starting pitcher Keener would then settle in and shut down the Trojan offense the next three innings.
Abilene would put the final stamp on the game in the top of the sixth inning as they would score ten runs highlighted by a three run home run over the left field fence by Timbrook.
Beloit would score one last run in the bottom of the sixth inning for the 19-5 final.
Keener would earn the complete game victory as he pitched six innings giving up five runs (two earned) , while walking two and striking out three batters.
Offensively, the Cowboys accumulated 18 hits including multiple hits by Keener, Hansen, Miller, Timbrook, Evans, and Lane Hoekman.
Abilene will now host a pair of NCKL double headers this week against Chapman and Wamego on Tuesday and Friday evening.
