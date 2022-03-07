The #4 seed Abilene Cowboys defeated the #13 seed Augusta Orioles in the first round of substate 53-31 March 2. The Cowboys defeated the Orioles in an early December matchup this year 63-46, setting up this rematch game.
Both teams struggled offensively in the opening quarter, as neither team shot the ball well. Abilene would lead just 5-1 at the end of the first quarter. Augusta would finally score their first basket of the game at the 5:52 mark of the second quarter to cut the Abilene lead to 9-3. The Orioles would go on a mini run of 11-7 to cut the Cowboys lead to just four points at 16-12 with 2:55 left to go in the half.
Closing out the remainder of the first half and opening the third quarter, Abilene would use a 13 straight point run to open up the lead 29-13. During the run, multiple Cowboys scored, including Triston Cottone, Kaleb Becker, Thomas McClendon and Brax Fisher. The Abilene defense then continued to force Augusta into turnovers leading to offensive points, taking a 25 point lead at the end of third quarter 45-20. Cooper Wildey and Triston Cottone 3-pointers helped the Cowboys open up the lead in the quarter.
Wildey and McClendon would do the Abilene scoring in the final quarter with four points a piece to close out the win 53-31. 3 Abilene players scored in double figures in the game led by Triston Cottone with 14 points, Thomas McClendon with 11 points and Cooper Wildey with 10 points. With the win, the Cowboys will host Rock Creek in the Sub State Championship Saturday at 6 p.m.
Box Score
Abilene: 5 25 45 53
Augusta: 1 12 20 31
Abilene Scoring: Tristin Cottone 14 P.O.G., Thomas McClendon 11, Cooper Wildey 10 P.O.G., Kaleb Becker 8, Grant Waite 4, Brax Fisher 4, Stockton Timbrook 2
Augusta Scoring: Gavin Kiser 8, Cayden Highbarger 7, Logan Ruddle 6, Easton Routh 6, Kaden McDaniel 2, Morgan Livingston 1, Logan Pfeifer 1
