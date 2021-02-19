The wrestle-off post season that is 2021 continues this week as sub-states take place across the state.
Abilene and Chapman High Schools will send their regional qualifiers for one more opportunity to reach the Class 4A State Tournament next week in Salina.
The Cowboys’ six qualifiers will join a Fighting Irish qualifier in working to advance to Salina by finishing in the top four of their weight classes Saturday in McPherson.
Abilene head coach James Stout, who was named District Coach of the Year at the District Tournament this year in Wamego, sends freshman Tucker Cell (113), sophomore Christopher McClanahan (120), junior Kaleb Stroda (126), junior Javin Welsh, sophomore Braden Wilson and senior Brandon Parker (285) to McPherson tomorrow.
Cell (32-0) remains undefeated on the season and is currently ranked third in Class 4A at 113 pounds. The Abilene freshman was named co-wrestler of the year at the District Tournament. He will face Scott City freshman Ayden Presson (18-15) in the first round at sub-state.
At 120 pounds, McClanahan (28-6) comes off his second place finish at regional and will face Scot City’s Collin McDaniel (24-10) in his first match. McClanahan is currently ranked sixth in Class 4A and has three other state ranked opponents in his bracket at McPherson. Second ranked Owen Eck of Andale is in the top half of the bracket with McClanahan. In the lower half are third ranked Quentin Pauds of Ulysses and fourth ranked Grady Fox of Augusta. Fox defeated McClanahan in the regional championship a week ago.
Junior Kaleb Stroda (28-5) will have a tough battle right off the get go as he drew the number one seed at 126 in Hector Serratos (25-2) of Andale in his opening match. Stroda stumbled in a couple of matches at regional to place fourth and thus drew a top seed to open sub-state. Serratos is also currently ranked number one over all in 4A at 126. Stroda, who had been ranked as high as sixth this season, will also have three other ranked opponents in his bracket. Numbers two and three overall Devon Weber (33-3) and Braden Ledford (29-2) are in the lower half of the bracket. Ledford was the regional champion at Towanda.
In Stroda’s half of the bracket is number six Dietrich Hunter (14-6) of Mulvane. Hunter fell to Ledford in the finals.
Junior Javin Welsh (26-2) draws Scott City’s Zach Rohrbough (21-6) in his opening match at 132 pounds. Welsh is ranked sixth in the state and has fifth ranked AJ Furnish (21-4) from Andale in his top half of the bracket. Regional winner Chadwick Stahl (23-2) and currently ranked number one in 132 is in the bottom half of the sub-state bracket.
Fifth ranked sophomore Bradon Wilson (26-2) opens the 138 bracket by wrestling Koby Salas (21-9) of Ulysses. Regional champion Trent Moses (22-3) from Mulvane is in the bottom half of the bracket while number one ranked Tyler Voss (33-3) of Colby is in Wilson’s direct path to the finals.
Senior Brandon Parker (20-5) comes off his third place regional finish and will meet up with third ranked Gabriel Bowers (32-3) of Scott City in the opening round of 285. Bowers placed fifth at state a year ago. Also in Parker’s half of the bracket is fifth ranked Hunter Scott (23-2) of Mulvane. Scott medaled sixth place as a junior at last years’ state tournament. In the top half of the 285 bracket is number two-ranked Declan Ryan (34-4) of Colby, who was a state qualifier last year.
Wisner-McLane to
represent Chapman
Chapman head coach Zach Lucas has one qualifier representing the Fighting Irish tomorrow in McPherson. Sophomore Justin Wisner-McLane (9-5) finished fourth in 145 pounds at the Circle High School Regional last week. Wisner-McLane draws fifth ranked Mason Hernandez (24-5) of Goodland in the opening round. In the lower bracket of 145 is Rose Hill’s Keegan Beavers (41-2) who won regional and is currently ranked fourth in the state.
Due to COVID-19 protocols were established for this year that extended the wrestle-off tournaments that will allow eight wrestlers to attend the state meet in Saline instead of the traditional 16 per weight class. This enables the tournament to have fewer people gathered in one location and will happen in one day instead of the usual two-day event.
Girls Division II will have their state tournament next Friday in Salina with the boys wrestling on Saturday.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.