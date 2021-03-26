After completing a successful 2020-2021 wrestling season, Abilene High School has placed six on the North Central Kansas League All-League Team.
Head coach James Stout announced Wednesday evening that the six Cowboys that qualified for state competition also earned First Team All-League honors.
The Cowboys were led by freshman Tucker Cell who completed the year as the undefeated Class 4A State Champion at 113 pounds. Sophomores Christopher McClanahan at 120 and Braden Wilson at 138 made the prestigious team as well. Wilson made the 4A Medal Podium with a sixth-place finish.
Juniors Kaleb Stroda (126) and Javin Welsh (132) earned first team honors in the league as they also advanced to post season awards. Senior Brandon Parker finished his high school career with a state qualifying top eight Class 4A finish. Parker has signed to wrestle at Bethany next year.
2020-2021 NCKL Wrestling Team
106 – Logan Leiszler, 11, Concordia
113 – Tucker Cell, 9, Abilene
120 – Christopher McClanahan, 10, Abilene
126 – Kaleb Stroda, 11, Abilene
132 – Javin Welsh, 11, Abilene
138 – Braden Wilson, 10, Abilene
145 – Drew Brown, 11, Wamego
152 – Tucker Jackson, 9, Clay Center
160 – Brett Loader, 10, Clay Center
170 – Keyan Miller, 11, Concordia
182 - Hayden Oviatt, 10, Wamego
195 – Patrick Smith, 11, Marysville
220 – Jack Hedke, 12, Marysville
285 – Brandon Parker, 12, Abilene
