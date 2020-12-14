AUGUSTA – The Abilene Cowboys opened their season last week by losing to the number three ranked team in Class 3A by a slim margin and then finished the week with a hard-fought win over the second ranked team in Class 4A Augusta on Friday in Augusta.
In both contests, the Cowboys came out guns a blazing to open with big leads against their highly ranked opponents. In the opener against Rock Creek however the Mustangs regrouped and held off the upset minded Cowboys. Friday, Abilene maintained the lead throughout the game and came home with a nail biting 56-53 upset win.
After having leads of up to 13 points against the Orioles, the Cowboys found themselves in a tie game with under three minutes to play and Augusta battling them basket for basket at each end of the court. Just like the finish against Rock Creek, the Cowboys struggled at the free-throw line especially late in the game. After missing six of a possible nine free tosses as a team, Abilene needed the sure shot of senior Avery Bryson to secure the win against the Orioles.
With the game outcome in question with Abilene leading by one at 54-53 and with a full second put back on the time clock, Bryson calmly swished both bonus shots to seal the win to even the Cowboys record at 1-1.
“I’m still trying to process it right now,” a happy Abilene head coach Erik Graefe said. “We played so well and we came out so fast like the Rock Creek game and we had a big lead and it looked like we might coast, and I think we started thinking that way against a team that has made deep runs in the state tournament for the last three years. They have seven seniors but my guys fought so hard. I am so proud of them.”
The Cowboys opened the contest with a 9-2 run after senior Grant Heintz made his second basket of the first quarter. The Orioles responded with a pair of buckets before senior Kieryan Anderson connected with a reverse layup to give Abilene an 11-6 advantage after one.
Just like the first period, the Cowboys began the second quarter on a 9-2 run thanks to two buckets by Bryson, a jump shot by senior Josh Stuber and a ringing three from senior Blaise McVan. With McVan’s swish Abilene led 20-8 and the Orioles needed a timeout. Following that timeout, Augusta came out shooting the three-ball to get back in the game. The Orioles made three in the final three minutes, but the Cowboys did not go away as Stuber, McVan and junior Kaleb Becker powered Abilene to a 31-19 lead at the break. Becker scored seven of those points including a buzzer beating trey to end the half.
Heintz and Bryson opened the Cowboys third quarter scoring that gave them a 13-point lead at 38-25 before going into a nearly six-minute shooting funk. After Stuber and Becker made back-to-back buckets at the 3:50 mark to give Abilene a 42-28 lead, the Cowboys would not score again until the 5:03 mark of the fourth quarter. During that time, the Orioles had pecked away at the lead and only trailed 42-39 before Becker got a bucket to fall.
Augusta senior Brendan Parker swished a three that gave the Orioles their first tie of the game since the opening in bounds play of the game. With the game knotted at 44-44, Becker made back-to-back buckets and gave the Cowboys a 48-46 lead. Stuber drove the lane and connected as Abilene went up by four at 50-46 with a minute and a half to play. Parker answered for Augusta and Graefe called the Cowboys final timeout with 1:12 remaining.
“I told them there is a point where you guys have to win this thing and they did,” Graefe said. “Free throws could have bitten us. That happened to us last year but thank goodness it didn’t happen tonight. Our depth is amazing. I know the minutes weren’t as evenly dispersed as they were against Rock Creel but the guys were able to come in and play hard even in short spurts. Kaden Coup is a defensive stud and I’m never afraid to put Jaylen West in there. That kid can play the whole game. He is such a good player. I’m really lucky. Kieryan came in and hit a reverse shot and Grant played the best I’ve ever seen him play.”
Junior Jaylen West gave the Cowboys a four-point lead 52-48 with 65 seconds left and then a series of four Augusta fouls sent Abilene to the foul line where they made two of a possible eight to go up 54-48. Parker brought Augusta back within one at 54-53 with nine seconds remaining. Bryson drove the length of the floor and then made both foul shots for the final margin with one second left. West sealed the deal with a Hail Mary pass interception as the horn sounded.
The huge win gives Graefe his first win as the varsity coach and sets the Cowboys up in good condition with two games remaining before the Christmas break.
Becker led all scorers with 16 points while Bryson finished with 11 for the Cowboys and McVan had nine while Stuber and Heintz had eight each.
Sophomore Kaden McDaniel led the Orioles with 13 points while seniors Xander Roberts and Parker finished with 12 each.
Abilene travels to Southeast of Saline on Tuesday before closing out the first part of the season by opening NCKL play at Concordia on Friday.
Scoring Summary:
Abilene 56, Augusta 53
Abilene 11 20 11 14 – 56
Augusta 6 13 16 18 – 53
Abilene (1-1) – Stuber 8, McVan 9, J. West 2, Bryson 11, Anderson 2, Becker 16, Heintz 8. Totals: 21 (3) 5-14 56.
Augusta (1-1) – Parker 12, Andrews 3, Schmidt 7, Roberts 12, McDaniel 12, Wilcox 4. Totals: 14 (7) 4-10 53.
