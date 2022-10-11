The Abilene Cowboy JV squad made the trek south on Monday of last week to face the Rockets of Rose Hill placing their undefeated record on the line.
This is the first time in recent history the two teams have faced off in a JV contest. The Cowboys looked strong from the opening kickoff and didn’t let up throughout the game.
The JV offense put together it’s longest drive of the season, taking up much of the first quarter with an 11-play drive mixed with running and passing. Joe Nicks converted on a key fourth down reception to keep the drive alive. Thomas Keener capped it off with a seven yard touchdown run, while Tyler Green added the two-point conversion catch from Aaron Hartman, to put the Cowboys up 8-0 near the end of the opening quarter.
Rose Hill came up empty handed on their opening drive. The second quarter started off with offensive trickery as the Cowboys ran a double pass when Hartman passed to Joseph Welsh in the flat and he turned to find a wide open Green running up the sideline for a 65 yard touchdown reception to put the Cowboys up 14-0.
“Our defense played really well tonight. Several weeks in a row we’ve been impressed with how relentless the guys play,” coach Brad Hartman said.
Kayden Thrower forced his way into the Rose Hill backfield several times making plays, defensively, forcing the Rockets to turn to the ball over on downs. The Cowboys marched down the field again and scored their last touchdown of the half when Hartman found Welsh open in the corner of the end zone to bring the lead to 20-0, as time expired. Hartman added the two-point conversion as he scrambled around the left end to put the visiting Cowboys up 22-0 at the half.
The third quarter looked like more of the same as Abilene continued to dominate on both sides of the ball. Gavin Runyan pounced on a Rose Hill fumble to start the second half and the Cowboys wasted no time as Hartman delivered the ball to Keener on a 35 yard screen pass that ended with six more points for Abilene.
CJ Brooks made his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball on the next drive delivering the biggest hit of the night on a Rose Hill receiver and then recovering a drive ending fumble.
With a mix of run and pass, the Cowboys found the end zone one last time when Hartman again found Welsh on a 15-yard scoring strike to bring the score to 34-0. The 4th quarter belonged mostly to the up and coming Cowboys as the freshmen got to showcase some of their skills. Defensive back Braden Short intercepted a deep Rose Hill pass on the nine-yard line and later Pierce Casteel fought his way to a couple tackles for losses.
The Cowboys were led in rushing by Keener who toted the ball 13 times gaining 68 yards, to go along with two touchdowns. Hartman was 16-21 passing with 184 yards and three touchdowns. While Green and Welsh led all receivers. Green had 122 yards with four grabs and a touchdown, while Welsh had 41 yards on six catches with two touchdowns.
The 5-0 JV Cowboys hosted Circle Monday night at Cowboy Stadium.
