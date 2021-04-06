HESSTON – The Abilene Cowboy Junior Varsity boys’ tennis team took fourth at the Hesston Invitational Saturday afternoon in Hesston.
Sophomore RJ Vopat finished 3-1 to take second place in number two singles for the Cowboys. Vopat defeated Eli Miller 6-5 (4) to win his opening round and then took care of Hesston’s Aaron Pope 6-2 in round two. Derby’s Jerry Whitener squeezed by Vopat in round four winning 6-5 (8). In the last round, Vopat defeated John Lee of Maize South.
Junior Josie Parks took the court in number one singles for Abilene on Saturday earning fourth place.
In doubles play, freshman Jacobi Robinson and Carson Hess went 2-2 to place third at number two doubles. The Abilene pair fell 6-1 in the opener to Baldaurf/Bartel of Hesston. Next they defeated a second group from Hesston 6-1. The Cowboy duo defeated Derby’s Flanders/Inthirath 6-4 in round four. Finally, the lost 6-0 to Maize South’s Twist/Herman.
Sophomores Jeremiah Bathurst and Marcus Fry finished fourth in number one doubles with a 6-0 win coming against Hesston in the second round.
Maize South took top honors with 12 points followed by Hesston Black at 11, Derby 9, Abilene 7 and Hesston Red with 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.