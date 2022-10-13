Last Monday evening the undefeated Abilene Cowboys JV football team played host to the visiting Circle T-birds in a junior varsity contest. The Cowboys extended their streak to 6 games as they shut out the visitors, winning in impressive fashion, 42-0.

The JV Cowboys picked up where they left off last week against Rose Hill, now outscoring their last two opponents 76-8.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.