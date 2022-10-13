Last Monday evening the undefeated Abilene Cowboys JV football team played host to the visiting Circle T-birds in a junior varsity contest. The Cowboys extended their streak to 6 games as they shut out the visitors, winning in impressive fashion, 42-0.
The JV Cowboys picked up where they left off last week against Rose Hill, now outscoring their last two opponents 76-8.
The game started with a big defensive stand by the Cowboys, with the Thunderbirds failing to convert on 4th down when Kayden Thrower launched himself at the would be receiver breaking up the pass attempt. Much like last week’s game, the Abilene offense ate up the 1st quarter clock with a long touchdown drive culminated by an 11-yard Thomas Keener touchdown run, his first of two on the night, giving the Cowboys a 6-0 lead.
Abilene’s defense forced Circle to punt on the next defensive stand, and six plays later quarterback Aaron Hartman found pay dirt from five yards out, scampering around the end to give Abilene its second touchdown in only seven plays. Keener completed a throwback pass to Hartman for the two-point conversion to give Abilene a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Cowboys held Circle once again, giving the Abilene offense the ball culminating with a 12-yard touchdown run by Keener to boost the lead to 20-0. Abilene’s defense was aggressive all night and it paid off as three different defenders scored touchdowns for Abilene. The first of those came when Tyler Green scooped up a fumble from 19 yards out giving the Pokes their first defensive touchdown of the night. Cole Veal completed the two-point conversion catching a pass to give the Cowboys a 28-0 lead with five minutes left in the half.
Circle’s next drive was snuffed out when Jaylen Robinson sacked the T-Bird QB on their three-yard line, forcing them to punt from their own end zone. On the ensuing fourth down play, the punt was blocked and Blake Rivers pounced on the loose ball in the end zone giving the Cowboys a commanding 34-0 lead going into the half.
The second half proved to be an opportunity for Abilene to gain valuable playing experience for some of the younger Cowboys. During fourth quarter action Nolan Wilkins picked off a Circle pass attempt from his safety position returning it 31 yards for Abilene’s final touchdown of the night, with Hartman outrunning the defense around the right end to tack on the last two points, giving the Cowboys a resounding 42-0 victory.
“I think we have to give credit to the kids on the defensive side of the ball,” coach Brad Hartman said. “ We tell our guys good things can happen when we fly to the ball and finish the play through the whistle. We had a great goal line stand keeping them out of the end zone four straight plays inside their five-yard line late in the game, preserving the shut out. Offensively, we’ve consistently been able to move the ball though the air as well as on the ground, but it’s fun to see other ways we can get points on the board.”
Abilene takes their 6-0 record on the road next Monday to take on Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.