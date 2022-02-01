For the second time in a week, the Abilene Cowboys outlast their opponents for a win, this time against Thomas Moore Prep Monarchs 47-43.
The Cowboys would jump out to a 16-11 first quarter lead, with a fast paced opening quarter. Several players would account for the Abilene scoring. Kaleb Becker, Brax Fisher, Grant Waite, Thomas McClendon and Braden Adams would all score in the opener.
The Cowboys would open the second quarter with a 7-2 run to take a 10 point lead at 6:20 mark before TMP would call a timeout. The Monarchs would then make an adjustment and switch to a zone defense. Abilene would then struggle to score, and TMP would finish on a 15-4 run of their own, to take the lead at halftime 28-26.
Thanks to good pressure defense, both teams would then struggle offensively in the third quarter. The Cowboys would regain the lead by one point 34-33.
Both teams would trade baskets much of the final quarter. After a timeout at the 1:12 mark however, and a TMP 3-pointer, the Monarchs would be down just one point 41-40. Abilene would then be forced to make free throws to help seal the game. Cooper Wildey, Brax Fisher and Kaleb Becker would all convert, before Becker would finish the scoring on a great assist by Grant Waite. TMP would hit a last second 3-pointer for a 47-43 Cowboys win.
Kaleb Becker would score 10 of his game high 21 points in the final quarter, and Grant Waite added nine points for Cowboys.
Thomas Moore Prep fell to 9-3 with the loss and were led in scoring by Gavin Unrein and Dylan Werth with 10 points each against the Cowboys.
Abilene, now 10-4, will travel on the road to Minneapolis next Tuesday night.
Box Score:
Abilene: 16 26 34 47 (10-4)
TMP: 11 28 33 43 (9-3)
Abilene Scoring: Kaleb Becker 21 P.O.G., Grant Waite 9, Brax Fisher 7, Cooper Wildey 3, Tristin Cottone 3, Thomas McClendon 2, Braden Adams 2
TMP Scoring: Dylan Werth 10, Gavin Unrein 10, Kenton Ginther 9, Jace Wentling 6, Kade Harris 5, Bryce Seib 2, Luke Rome 1
