Timbrook selected as SIT Most Inspirational Player

Abilene’s Stocton Timbrook was selected as the Salina Invitational Tournaments “Most Inspirational Player.”

 Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowboys survived a last second shot attempt that barely missed, to beat the Salina Central Mustangs 52-51 for third place in the SIT.

Abilene jumped out to an early 15-6 lead after one quarter. Keaton Hargrave opened the game with a three pointer.  The Cowboys pressure defense would then help set the tone by forcing turnovers and converting on fast breaks. Stocton Timbrook, Triston Cottone, and Brax Fisher all would score baskets to help open the lead.  

 

