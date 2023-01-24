The Abilene Cowboys survived a last second shot attempt that barely missed, to beat the Salina Central Mustangs 52-51 for third place in the SIT.
Abilene jumped out to an early 15-6 lead after one quarter. Keaton Hargrave opened the game with a three pointer. The Cowboys pressure defense would then help set the tone by forcing turnovers and converting on fast breaks. Stocton Timbrook, Triston Cottone, and Brax Fisher all would score baskets to help open the lead.
The second quarter would begin with Abilene extending their lead to 12 points after Fisher and Cottone would score early. A Salina Central timeout at the 4:01 mark would then regroup the Mustangs, as they would close out the half on a 10-4 run to cut the Cowboys lead to 22-17 at halftime.
Abilene would begin the third quarter by extending their lead to eighteen points as they opened the half on a 16-3 run. Grant Waite, Keaton Hargrave, and Cottone would account for all of the points in the early run.
After a timeout, Salina Central would pull the game back within reach by closing out the quarter on a 14-2 run, to trail by six at the end of three quarters 34-40.
The final quarter would see the Mustangs slowly climb back into the game, allowing them take the lead and possibly win. With two minutes left in the game, the Cowboys up four points would somewhat offensively spread the court, trying to use some time. After successfully using about 45 seconds, the Mustangs created a turnover and immediately scored cutting the Abilene lead to just two points. After a pair of baskets by both teams, the Cowboys would maintain their two point lead with just thirty six seconds left.
An aggressive Salina Central made basket and free throw with eighteen seconds left, ultimately gave the Mustangs their first lead of the game at 51-50. After calling timeout at half court, Abilene’s Brax Fisher was fouled on the inbound play that put him on the free throw line with ten seconds left. Fisher would make both free throws to give the Cowboys a 52-51 lead. An immediate timeout at mid court by Salina Central with six seconds left set up the final attempt of the game. Abilene in man to man pressure defense fought through an attempted screen that somewhat put pressure on the shooter forcing the shot to hit the front of the rim sealing the one point Abilene victory 52-51.
The Cowboys had only five players score in the game, in which two scored in double figures. Triston Cottone scored 18 points, and Brax Fisher scores 11 points.
(3) Abilene 15 22 40 52 (4) Central 6 17 34 51
Abilene (8-5): Triston Cottone 18, Brax Fisher 11, Grant Waite 8, Keaton Hargrave 8, Stocton Timbrook 7
Salina Central (4-8): Waters 19, McMillan 10, Gibson 6, Payne 3, Mowery 1, Forthlog 1, Puckett 9, Snyder 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.