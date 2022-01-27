It wasn’t easy, but the Abilene Cowboys held on and outlasted the Concordia Panthers for a key NCKL win Tuesday night 59-54. After losing to the Panthers on the road before the holiday break, the Cowboys expected a difficult game.
The first quarter would see several scoring runs, as Concordia would come out and score the first six points of the game. Abilene would then call a timeout and go on a 10-1 run led by Kaleb Becker’s three baskets. The Panthers however would close out the opening quarter with a seven point run for a 15-9 lead.
Senior Cooper Wildey would then help spark the Cowboy’s offense in the second quarter by hitting three 3-pointers. Abilene would then slowly climb back into the game and tie it up at halftime 30-30 with help from multiple baskets by Becker and Thomas McClendon.
The Cowboys would find themselves down 32-36 early in the third quarter, before a Wildey 3-pointer and a Grant Waite basket would give them their first lead of the night at 37-36. The Panthers calling timeout, hoping to slow the momentum, would then go on to give up three consecutive baskets by Kaleb Becker before hitting a last second shot at the buzzer for a 42-38 Abilene third quarter lead.
Abilene would lead by as many as seven points midway through the final quarter before Concordia would then go on a 9-4 run to tie the game at 54-54. After a timeout, the Cowboys would then get one of their biggest shots of the night when Thomas McClendon hit a 3-pointer with just 52 seconds to go.
Abilene’s defense would then hold, and Kaleb Becker would be fouled and convert both free throws, finalizing a 59-54 win.
3 Abilene players scored in double figures in the game in Kaleb Becker with 20 points, Cooper Wildey with 14 points and Thomas McClendon with 11 points.
Concordia was led by senior post player Tyler Hobrock who had both a game and career high 26 points.
The Cowboys are now 9-4 and 5-1 in the NCKL, sitting in first place in the NCKL. They host TMP this Friday night.
Box Score
Abilene: 9 30 42 59
Concordia: 15 30 38 54
Abilene Scoring: Kaleb Becker 20 P.O.G., Cooper Wildey 14 P.O.G., Thomas McClendon 11, Grant Waite 8, Brax Fisher 6
Concordia Scoring: Tyler Hobrock 26, Cav Carlgren 12, Aceyn Cash 8, Payton Breese 6, Joey Henderson 2
