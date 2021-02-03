After starting slowly and trailing by seven after the first quarter, the Abilene Cowboys stomped on the throttle for a rally that gave them an 18-point lead at one time and they held on for the 62-55 victory over the Minneapolis Lions Tuesday in Abilene.
The Cowboys were ice cold in the first quarter trailing the talented 3A school from Minneapolis 14-7 after one. Abilene out scored the Lions 42-17 over the next two periods to take an 18-point lead into the fourth quarter. Minneapolis mustered a mini rally in the final eight minutes to cut that lead to seven before the Cowboys sealed the deal late in the period.
Senior Blaise McVan nailed two three-pointers in the Cowboy second and junior Kaleb Becker worked his way into the zone for a pair of buckets and a trey to lead Abilene as they outscored the Lions 22-9 in the second period. Junior Braden Adams came in and scored four in the quarter.
“We started playing well in the second quarter,” Abilene head coach Erik Graefe said. “We were pressin a little in the first. This game was just like our season kind of has gone. We get up by 18 and they start coming back and whittling away at the lead and we have a slight panic. They are a good team. They have some nice shooters. They are 9-3 for a reason, they have some kids that can shoot.”
Becker started an 11-0 Abilene run to open the second half as he got a bank shot underneath for the Cowboys. Seniors Grant Heintz and Avery Bryson had buckets while junior guard Jaylen West capped the run with his second basket in the quarter, a nothing but net three from the outside. West’s trey gave Abilene a 40-23 lead.
Minneapolis senior Nolan White got a couple of shots to fall for the Lions but Abilene senior Josh Stuber and Becker answered with two back-to-back scores for the Cowboys to give them a 49-31 lead after three.
The Lions began the fourth with a 6-2 run before Bryson and Stuber answered for the Cowboys. Senior Trent Moeckel popped in a pair of threes and White had a couple of buckets as Minneappolis whittled away at the Cowboy lead. Senior Spencer Davidson made a couple of baskets for the Lions as Minneapolis fouled to send the Cowboys to the line in the final two-minutes of the game.
Abilene went a combined four of six at the line with McVan making both of his attempts and he rebounded a miss for a put back bucket that gave Abilene its final points of the night. Minneapolis answered with a three-point play with less than four second remaining for 62-55 final.
White led all scorers with 20 points. Becker put in 15 to lead the Cowboys while Bryson and McVan added 10 each and Stuber finished with nine. Minneapolis sophomore Shafer nelson added 14 points for the Lions.
Abilene improves to 7-2 on the year and will host NCKL league foe Marysville on Friday. The Cowboys defeated the Bulldogs 58-47 at Marysville in early January.
“They have been playing well and they will be better than they were when we played them up there,” Graefe said.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Abilene 62, Minneapolis 55
Minneapolis 14 9 8 14 – 55
Abilene 7 22 20 13 – 62
Minneapolis – Vance 7, White 20, Moeckel 9, Smith 1, Rice 2, Davidson 14, Nelson 2. Totals: 19 (3) 8-15 55.
Abilene (7-2) – Stuber 9, McVan 10, West 8, Bryson 10, Becker 15, Heintz 6, Adams 4. Totals: 19 (5) 9-17 62.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.