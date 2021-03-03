When you are playing a team for a third time in the season and that team has beaten you twice, basketball coaches have to come up with a different game plan that puts all the pressure on the team with the better record. That’s exactly what Chapman head coach James Bell did against the Abilene Cowboys Tuesday in the Class 4A Sub-State semifinals in Abilene.
Abilene known for up tempo fast break, quick transition offensive basketball met a group of ball players from the Fighting Irish that performed to coach Bell’s ball control, slow paced offensive game plan. The Cowboys were able to get a couple of big plays late in the fourth quarter in order to secure a 28-20 semifinal win in the Abilene gym.
“Give coach Bell and his team credit for what they did tonight,” Abilene head coach Erk Graefe said. “They had an outstanding game plan that they worked to near perfection. In a game like this every play, every possession, every turnover, every rebound and every point is amplified to be huge. We had some kids that made great plays too and that was the difference.”
Tied at 14-14 with eight minutes to play, Abilene’s Kaleb Becker got an offensive rebound put back basket early in the final period to give the Cowboys a 16-14 lead. Not a big lead but the lead and Abilene fought to maintain control of that lead in the final minutes of the game. Two offensive possessions later senior Josh Stuber set his feet in the right corner for Abilene’s only three of the game and with six and a half minutes to play the Cowboys led by five 19-14.
“Stuber’s shot was huge,” coach Graefe said. “We were kind of waiting to see if one of the guys would get that big three and Josh nailed it. We had to be patient all night and try to take calculated shots. The best shots we could when we had the ball but that shot gave us a little more breathing room.”
In a game of this nature every possession is important, every rebound is important and every free throw will impact the outcome of the game. The two teams demonstrated that tonight as the Irish were masterful in controlling the ball and running off nearly four minutes of the opening period before Abilene even touched the ball.
Stuber took Abilene’s first possession to the rim with 4:45 showing on the clock. Senior Kaden Coup came off the bench and played pressure defense that forced an Irish turnover and with 58.6 seconds left in the first quarter, senior Grant Heintz banked in a shot in the lane that gave the Cowboys a 4 to 0 first quarter lead.
Chapman again took possession of the ball and controlled the action for nearly three minutes of the second period before Trey Adams slashed to the bucket for the Irish’s first points of the game at the 5:12 mark. Becker hit a pair of free throws and the Cowboys led 8-2 with 3:35 to play in the half.
Junior Jaylen West came back into the game after exiting in the first quarter due to injury to steal the ball from the Irish and raced the length of the court to give Abilene an 8-point lead with just over two minutes to play. The Irish did not go away and found ways to crack the Cowboy defense as Trevor Erickson was in the right position for an offensive rebound put back basket and Jon Salmela-Jenkins ended up all alone in the lane for an easy layup as time ran out. Abilene led 10-6 at the break.
Becker put the Cowboys up by six to open the second half but Erickson answered for the Irish. Over the next three minutes of the third quarter both teams could only account for one free throw each offensively as missed shots and turnovers happened at both ends of the floor.
Chapman junior Eli Riegel took the air out of the gym at the 2:12 mark with a ringing three for the Irish that closed the gap to 13-12. Following an Abilene time out, Salmela-Jenkins hit a mid jumper and the Irish had the comeback and the one-point lead with 1:28 to play in the third. Becker made one of two after being fouled and the game was tied at 14-14 headed to the fourth.
Stuber’s fourth quarter three pumped life back into the Cowboys and West drove for a layup three minutes later that gave Abilene a 21-15 lead with 3:40 to play. Senior Blaise McVan got a key rebound off a missed free throw that led to West’s scoring drive. Becker followed with a big defensive rebound that turned into a driving bucket off a Stuber assist. Avery Bryson put in a late bucket for the Cowboys and McVan iced the win with a pair of free throws with four seconds remaining.
“I’m so proud of these guys for playing together and persevering to get this win,” Graefe said.
Becker led the Cowboys with nine points and Stuber added seven. Erickson led the Irish with eight points and Jenkins ended with seven.
This was the first time the Cowboys were held under 30 points since February 1, 2008 at Concordia that ended in a 32-29 loss.
Abilene (11-5) advances to the sub-state championship game against Concordia (10-10) Friday night in Abilene. Concordia defeated Clay Center 79-63 in the other semifinal at Concordia.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Abilene 28, Chapman 20
Chapman 0 6 8 6 – 20
Abilene 4 6 4 14 – 28
Chapman (3-14) – Riegel 3, Adams 2, Erickson 8, Jenkins 7. Totals: 7 (1) 3-7 20.
Abilene (11-5) – Stuber 7, McVan 2, West 5, Bryson 2, Becker 9, Heintz 3. Totals: 9 (1) 7-11 28.
