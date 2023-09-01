The Abilene Cowboys football team returns every offensive skills position player from a year ago. Head Coach Brad Nicks has the luxury of having a receiving group that has the most talent and depth available to him within his entire roster. With depth, comes a variety of weapons at his disposal.  

Coach Nicks commented. “We will bring back a lot of talent and experience from last years group, including reception, and yards leader Weston Rock who earned All-League honors. Weston stepped up big time after Brax Fisher went down after week 1 with an injury. Fisher returns this year fully ready to compete, and pick back up where he left off after a great opening game a year ago. We were helped out by three receivers catching 20 plus passes including Taygen Funston, Heath Hoekman and Keaton Hargraves.  

 

