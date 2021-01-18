CLAY CENTER – The Abilene Cowboys led by 18 points at half-time after dropping 27 second-quarter points on the Clay Center Tigers but the scrappy one-win team did not go away and clawed its way back into a nail biting finish as Abilene snuck out of Clay Center with a 56-52 NCKL win on Friday.
“We are all trying to figure out what’s going on,” Abilene head coach Erik Graefe said. “We get the big lead and then I guess we relax. I thought against Wamego it was their two-three zone, but it wasn’t. They just started playing harder than us in the second half. We work so hard on defense and then we give up open looks. The momentum starts going the other way.”
For the second game in the week, the Cowboys falter and nearly give up the lead to the Tigers. Abilene was out played and out scored in the second half 31-17 and they did not connect on a field goal in the final eight minutes.
“I think we sometimes start missing shots and then hang our heads and our defense suffers too,” Graefe said. “The second quarter was fun, but you don’t want to be the kind of a team that plays well when you are making shots but then hanging their heads when not making them. We see flashes of that. We have got to get it figured out.”
The pesky Tigers came out with more enthusiasm than the Cowboys in this contest. Normally not a three-point making team, the Tigers connected for eight against Abilene Friday night and had the Cowboys on their heels the entire second half. The difference in this game came at the free-throw line where the Cowboys were 17 of 23 compared to four of 11 for the Tigers. In fact the Cowboys maintained the lead and got the win by going eight of 13 in the fourth quarter alone.
“Give Clay Center some credit,” Graefe said. “Their defense was good. They played hard, especially that second half. They are scrappy. We couldn’t find a way to get the ball into Grant (Heintz) and when we did he was so excited and kind of forced the action instead of getting a score. All of those things play into it. It’s not good that we didn’t get a field goal in the fourth quarter.”
Abilene’s Kaleb Becker led all scorers with 17 points. Avery Bryson finished with 16 and Blaise McVan popped in 10 for the Cowboys. Clay Center had three players in double figures as senior Blake Frederick had 15 while sophomore Mark Hoffman had 11 and senior Lucas Rosenow added 10.
Clay Center opened the fourth quarter on an 11-2 run and Frederick had a three with 2:35 left to play that brought the Tigers within one at 50-49. Abilene hit six of eight from the stripe and held Clay Center off the scoreboard until there was 11.9 seconds left when Hoffman hit his second three of the night to pull within three. McVan added a free throw for the Cowboy win.
Abilene is 4-2 and will host Chapman (1-1) Monday night before playing three games in the Salina Invitational Tournament beginning Thursday with an afternoon game against Concordia.
“We’ve got to concentrate on ourselves right now and try to figure out how to get better,” Graefe said. “How to get the ball inside. You know that is why we go through the season. Hopefully we will get better.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring summary:
Abilene 56, Clay Center 52
Abilene 12 27 9 8 – 56
Clay Center 12 9 17 14 – 52
Abilene (4-2) – McVan 10, J. West 7, Bryson 16, Anderson 2, Becker 17, Heintz 4. Totals: 9 (7) 17-23 56.
Clay Center (1-6) – Floersch 7, Lee 3, Hoffman 11, Glaves 2, DeMars 4, Rosenow 10, Frederick 15. Totals: 12 (8) 4-11 52.
