On a cold and breezy day, the Abilene Cowboys golf team hosted their home Abilene Invitational at Stagg Hill Golf Course just outside of Manhattan.
A decision was made earlier this year to move the tournament to another site due to course conditions at the Abilene golf course.
“We appreciate the individuals in our district at Abilene for helping us make this happen here today,” Abilene head coach Mark Willey said. “It was a fun day, and nice to play on an 18 hole golf course.”
Abilene Senior and first year golfer Brogan Lehman turned in the top score for the Cowboys with a 97 finishing in 22nd place. Both Cameron Vinduska, and Aaron Hartman, tied with an even 100 in 26th place. Coach Willey said, “ We played better today and avoided some bigger numbers. Both Brogan(46), and Aaron (47) both had good back 9’s , and Cameron is also playing better. Hopefully we can build on this, we really need our top 3 players to shoot in the 90’s.”
For the Chapman Irish, sophomore Danny Jackson recorded his highest career finish in 2nd place with an 82. Solomon golfer Spencer Coup also had a good day by shooting an 87, and finishing in 8th place overall.
