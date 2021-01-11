MARYSVILLE – Playing for the first time in 2021, the Abilene Cowboys took to the road Friday night and came home with a comeback win over Marysville Bulldogs 58-47.
Senior Grant Heintz scored the back-to-back-to-back baskets to open the third quarter to jump-start the Cowboys on a comeback and give them the lead again at 34-33. Trailing 31-28 at the break, Heintz was fed the ball under the basket and the 6-8 senior post put the Cowboys back in front at 34-33.
“Marysville is so tough mentally,” Abilene head coach Erik Graefe said. “They start with five seniors and they add a couple of sophomores and they get what they want. That’s a credit to coach Scott Brown. The JV and freshmen teams are all doing the same stuff and they are all taking the same kinds of shots, a lot from the outside. When they are falling like they were tonight, they are really tough. We didn’t guard them like we should or we get a little tired when they start making those big shots and they are back in there.”
Junior Kaleb Becker gave Abilene the lead for good with a jumper at the 4:11 mark of the third period. Senior Avery Bryson, Becker, Heintz and a three from senior Blaise McVan provided the Cowboys with a four-point lead headed to the final eight minutes.
“Grant really produced tonight,” Graefe said. “He was huge for us against Augusta and then at Southeast of Saline we couldn’t really use him as much but tonight that was our hammer. We had size and man he was a stud tonight.
“Kaleb, I’m starting to take it for granted and I know I shouldn’t, is just solid. He’s calling out our defense; he makes references to what we did in practice. He is incredibly valuable to have on the floor. Avery is playing some of his best basketball and Josh’s juke moves and his fake out moves are unbelievable. That kid is really tough. Josh gets the best player of our opponent on defense. He stays with them.”
Bryson opened the fourth quarter with a two-pointer followed by senior Josh Stuber’s drive to the basket and a three from McVan to push the Cowboys up nine midway through the quarter. Abilene’s defense held the hot shooting Bulldogs to two three-pointers in the fourth.
Marysville’s senior captain Gavin Pieschl got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard with nearly three minutes gone in the opening quarter to cut into Abilene’s 9-2 lead. Becker scored 12 of his game high 19 points in the first as the Cowboys took an 18-13 lead after one. Heintz finished with 12 while Bryson had nine and Stuber had eight for Abilene. Pieschl led the Bulldogs with 17 while senior Jackson Rader had 12. Rader had four of Marysville’s eight three-pointers.
Abilene improved to 3-1 on the year and they are 2-0 in NCKL play. They will host Wamego (4-1) on Tuesday.
“Kind of forgotten what it’s like to play at home,” Graefe said. “I’m anxious to get back home. Lot of people are. Wamego is going to be really good. They have some shooters and it will be a little bit of a nightmare.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Abilene 58, Marysville 47
Abilene 18 10 17 13 – 58
Marysville 13 18 10 6 – 47
Abilene (3-1) – Stuber 8, McVan 6, West 2, Bryson 9, Anderson 2, Becker 19, Heintz 12. Totals: 23 (3) 3-10 58.
Marysville (4-1) – Haefele 3, Pieschl 17, O’Neil 1, Rader 12, Kirkland 7, Rh. Williams 4, Lauer 3. Totals: 10 (8) 3-5 47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.