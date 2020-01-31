Needing every point they could muster, the Abilene Cowboys got by the number three ranked Marysville Bulldogs Thursday evening 40-37 in an NCKL wrestling dual.
Abilene head coach James Stout managed his lineup against the tough ranked Bulldogs knowing he wouldn’t have senior Will Stroda at 126 due to illness. Stout got a complete squad competitive win that improved its league dual standings to 2-1. The lone loss was by one-point to Concordia. Abilene has dual wins over Wamego and Marysville with Clay Center and Chapman remaining on the schedule.
When the final horn sounded the Cowboys earned just enough bonus points to get the three-point victory.
Abilene opened with three consecutive wins by pins as freshman Christopher McClanahan (18-11) won at 106, sophomore Cooper Wuthnow (11-11) won at 113 and sophomore Kaleb Stroda (20-6) got his pin at 120. Kaleb Stroda is currently ranked sixth in the state at 120.
Freshman Dayton Wuthnow stepped in to fill the slot at 126 for senior Will Stroda (27-4) for the Cowboys against Marysville senior Isaac Novotny (17-10). Will Stroda is currently ranked second in the state in Class 4A at 126 with Novotny claiming fifth. Thursday it was Novotny for a pin to earn the Bulldogs’ first team points of the night.
Abilene’s Braden Wilson (16-14) drew junior Elise Rose at 132. Wilson earned a 12-1 major decision win for the Cowboys earning an extra bonus point.
Marysville tightened the team score quickly with wins in the next three matches. Marysville senior Joey Bockin (12-2) earned a 12-2 Major Decision over Abilene sophomore Javin Welsh (10-15) to bring the team score to 22-10 in favor of Abilene. Bulldog senior Jonny Crome (21-4) squeaked out a 4-1 decision over Abilene senior Jackson Randles (16-17) at 145. Crome is the number two wrestler in the state at 145. Senior Keegan Caudillo (12-13) pinned Abilene freshman Aidan Henely (1-14) at 152.
Probably the pivotal match of the night came when Abilene junior Trenton Wuthnow (10-16) won over Marysville’s Jacob Harfele at 160. Wuthnow’s three bonus points ended up being extra special for the Cowboys at that point in the match. With his win Abilene moved to a 28-19 score.
“I knew that could very well be the deciding match if you back and look at their records,” Stout said. “Two guys that are very comparable. Every match makes the difference but tonight Trenton’s match was one of the ones you couldn’t predict at the beginning and his pin was huge for us.”
Marysville’s Noah Ackerman (23-2) supported his number one ranking in the state at 170 with a pin over Abilene senior Luke Hager. Cowboy senior Colby Mohr (22-9) followed that with a pin for Abilene over Beau Wassenberg at 182 that put the Cowboys up by nine at 34-25.
The Cowboys were open at 195 and Marysville senior Garron Champoux added a six-point win by forfeit to pull the Bulldogs within three at 34-31. Champoux is ranked number one in the state at 195 with a 20-2 record.
The Bulldogs took their first lead of the night, 37-34, when junior Jack Lott (22-3) pinned Abilene’s Brandon Parker (16-12) at 220 but the Cowboys received a forfeit at 285 to seal the victory 40-37. Abilene senior Adam Henely (15-11) was the recipient of the win.
“We really thought that without Will here tonight that it would be a big swing in the team score, and it was,” Stout said. “Will has gotten the better of his opponent with bonus points the last two times they have met on the mat. They have a long history. There might have been a 10-12 point swing possibly. I figured earlier tonight we might split seven and seven with each giving up one to forfeit. I didn’t know if we could beat them in bonus points but we did. Our guys that lost kept it close. Stayed off their backs and wrestled really well and then our guys that won, won big.”
The Cowboy varsity is off this weekend but the JV travels to Manhattan on Friday for a JV tournament. Next week the Cowboys host Clay Center on Tuesday for senior night and then head to Phillipsburg for the final regular season weekend tournament.
The Phillipsburg Tournament will have three divisions in two gyms so the varsity, junior varsity and the girls’ team all compete on that weekend. Abilene then wraps the regular season at Chapman before preparing for regionals and then state meets.
Contact Ron Preston ar sports@abilene-rc.com.
Abilene (ABIL) 40.0
Marysville (MARY) 37.0
106: Christopher McClanahan (ABIL) over Ian Detimore (MARY) (Fall 0:31) 113: Cooper Wuthnow (ABIL) over Tristen Schaefer (MARY) (Fall 3:27) 120: Kaleb Stroda (ABIL) over Kai Barton (MARY) (Fall 2:50) 126: Isaac Novotny (MARY) over Dayton Wuthnow (ABIL) (Fall 2:36) 132: Braden Wilson (ABIL) over Elise Rose (MARY) (MD 13-0) 138: Joey Bockin (MARY) over Javin Welsh (ABIL) (MD 12-2) 145: Jonny Crome (MARY) over Jackson Randles (ABIL) (Dec 4-1) 152: Keegan Caudillo (MARY) over Aidan Henely (ABIL) (Fall 0:28) 160: Trenton Wuthnow (ABIL) over Jacob Haefele (MARY) (Fall 3:35) 170: Noah Ackerman (MARY) over Luke Hager (ABIL) (Fall 0:30) 182: Colby Mohr (ABIL) over Beau Wassenberg (MARY) (Fall 1:27) 195: Garron Champoux (MARY) over (ABIL) (For.) 220: Jack Lott (MARY) over Brandon Parker (ABIL) (Fall 1:24) 285: Adam Henely (ABIL) over (MARY) (For.)
Results for Abilene @ Abilene vs Marysville JV Matches (01/30/2020)
Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) - DNP
Cody Barnes (Marysville) over Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) (Dec 5-2)
Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) - DNP
Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) over Jacob Dankenbring (Marysville) (Fall 1:20)
