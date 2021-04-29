CONCORDIA – Playing some of their best baseball of the season, the Abilene Cowboys took advantage of solid pitching efforts from their starting pitchers and backed them with steady defense and timely hitting to sweep the Concordia Panthers at Concordia Tuesday night.
Freshman Stocton Timbrook threw a five hitter into the eighth inning and the Cowboys collected six hits of their own and two big RBI sacrifice fly in extra innings by Ben Short to grab a 4-3 win over the Concordia Panthers.
Short’s big fly out came with the bases loaded as Timbrook, who lead off the inning with a single and Kyson Becker, who reached on an error, both scored in the top of the eighth for the Cowboys.
Timbrook worked into the eighth with a 4-2 lead and Panthers on the bases, but he needed relief help from senior Kaden Coup to secure the victory. Timbrook allowed three earned runs on five hits and he struck out seven while walking two.
Coup tossed the eighth for the safe and recorded a strikeout in the inning.
Coup had a pair of hits from his leadoff spot in the order. The lefty hitter had a double and an RBI to help lead the Cowboys offense. Timbrook also had a pair of hits and scored the run in the eighth to give Abilene the win.
Short and Robbie Keener also had hits for the Cowboys in the opener.
Concordia’s starter Parker went five and two-thirds innings and allowed one earned run on five hits. He mastered the strike zone with 15 strikeouts while walking three. Carlgren tossed the final two and one-third innings and took the loss. Both runs he allowed were unearned and he gave up one hit while striking out three and walking one.
“Parker was a pretty good arm for them,” Abilene head coach Travis Bartley said. “Even with the 15k’s, I thought we had some pretty good at bats and were able to get after him in his last couple of innings and we maxed out his pitch count past 100.”
Concordia had scored in the first but the Cowboys came back for a 1-1 tie in the third and then took a 2-1 advantage in the fourth. The Panthers tied the game in the sixth that sent the game to extra innings.
Panther third baseman Wyatt Trost had two hits to lead the Panthers.
Coup started on the bump for the Cowboys in the second game and the Concordia starter hit him during his first at bat. He stole second and scored on a thundering triple off the bat of Carter Taplin to give Abilene a quick 1-0 lead. Taplin scored two pitches later as Keener sacrificed him home.
Concordia bounced back to tie the contest with a pair of runs in the second and the score remained tied until the Cowboys pushed across two runs in the top of the fifth.
In the Cowboy fifth, with one out Michael McClanahan lined a double to center and scored when Coup was safe on a fielding error by the Concordia pitcher. Coup advanced to third on that same error and scored on a passed ball by the catcher.
Concordia added a run in the sixth but the Cowboys got needed insurance runs in the top of the seventh when they scored four times.
McClanahan doubled to lead off the Cowboy seventh and went to third on a fielder’s choice by Coup that resulted in an error that allowed Coup to reach safely. Both runners came home on Kenner’s ringing triple to center.
Keener later scored on a wild pitch before a Kaleb Becker single. Freshman Zach Miller then doubled to score Becker and the Cowboys had a five run lead at 8-3.
Kaleb Becker relieved Coup in the sixth and allowed four earned runs on four hits in one and one-third innings. He walked three and struck out four. He needed relief help to secure the Cowboy win as Keener tossed the final two outs allowing a couple of hits.
Coup got the win for Abilene as he was charged with one earned run on two hits over five innings and he struck out five while walking three and Keener earned the save.
“Coup gave us five great innings,” Bartley said. “I thought we played pretty good defense all night long. “Offensively, I thought our guys battled pretty good pitching in both games.”
Keener had a pair of hits in game two including the triple and he drove in three. Miller had two hits and drove in a run and Michael McClanahan had a pair of doubles and scored twice for the Cowboys. Kyson Becker and Kaleb Becker both had hits in the win.
“Overall, I couldn’t be happier with this group,” Bartley said “With a little bit of a rough start and some tough luck these boys have continued to stay positive and play hard. We’re playing good baseball right now and the great thing is I think we can be better yet.”
Abilene improves to 5-7 and will travel to Beloit on Friday for a non-conference twin bill. Beloit is 2-12 on the year with wins over Minneapolis and Lincoln.
