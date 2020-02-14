The Abilene Cowboys picked up its second win of the season over NCKL opponent Wamego, but this time Abilene dominated 70-34.
Unlike earlier in the season where Abilene had to rally from 18-points down to win in two overtimes, Friday night the Cowboys ran over the Red Raiders holding them to 10 first half points.
Abilene led 27-10 at the break and then pounded in 27 – third quarter points to lead by 31 after three. With a running clock in the fourth pulled away and held the lead to the final horn.
Travis Beetch had a game high 16 points while Avery Bryson added 15 for the Cowboys.
Abilene (11-5) travels to Hays on Tuesday.
In the Cowgirl game, junior Abi Lillard put in a career high 20 points to lead all scorers. Lillard and sophomore Jenna Hayes were strong under the basket this night as the Lady Raiders found a way to get senior Beth Holmes in early foul trouble to basically shut down her offense.
Abilene, which lost to the Red Raiders with a running clock at Wamego, led 8-1 after the first period and took a two-point lead 17-15 into the locker room at the break.
The Cowgirls were tenacious on defense through the first 16 minutes and Abilene owned the boards.
Hayes and Lillard combined for nine-second quarter points to have the lead at the break.
The Lady Raiders ran off an 11-0 run to begin the third period to take a 26-17 lead. Abilene fought and battled to close the gap to four points late in the third but the Lady Raiders were six for six from the free throw line to end the third. The Cowgirls would close within six in the fourth but again the Lady Raiders were at the free throw making five of eight to push the lead back to 10 at the end.
Abilene is 5-11 on the year while Wamego is 13-4 and looking at a possible three-way tie for the NCKL with Chapman and Clay Center. Wamego is fighting for sub-state hosting position currently in 4A West.
