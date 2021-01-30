HAYS – Defense and taking advantage of being in the double bonus in the fourth quarter enabled the Abilene Cowboys to leave Hays Friday night with a 68-60 win over Thomas Moore Prep.
Tied after one, Abilene got to a 10-point lead in the second quarter and maintained that advantage throughout most of the contest. The scrappy young Monarchs cut the deficit to three late in the game before the Cowboys took advantage of the free throw line as Abilene made 11 of 13 charity tosses in the final two minutes of the game.
Abilene played aggressive defense throughout the contest but TMP senior guard Lucas Lang made things interesting s he poured in three after three for a game high 20 points. Lang’s hustle kept the Monarchs in the ballgame, as he was deadly from just outside the arch with a three shot.
The Cowboys, who haven’t played since Jan. 18, were led in scoring by senior Josh Stuber with 16 points. Junior Kaleb Becker put in 13 before fouling out of the game with under a minute to play. Senior Avery Bryson had 11 and senior Blaise McVann put in 10 points.
Bryson was huge for the Cowboys at the line in the closing minutes of the game as he sank 9 of 10during the final minutes if the game. McVann gave the Cowboys a 64-59 with two charity tosses with 17.6 seconds on the clock.
TMP sophomore post Dylan Werth added 16 points for the Monarchs and senior guard Jackson Schulte finished with 12.
In the girls’ game, the ninth ranked Lady Monarchs drubbed the Cowgirls 68-21 in a contest of two very contrasting programs. TMP led by 13 points after the first quarter. Sophomore Jaci VonLintel led the Lady Monarchs with 28 points. The 5-11 shooting guard nailed six of the nine threes for TMP. Junior forward Emilee Lane had 14 while junior guard Megan Hamel put in 12 for the host team.
Abilene senior Abi Lillard scored 8 points to lead the Cowgirls while freshman guard Sammy Stout drained a pair of threes for the Cowgirls early in the game.
The Cowgirls again struggled shooting the ball for the second game in a row after shooting well against Wichita West in the SIT.
Abilene will host Minneapolis Tuesday night in Abilene. The Cowboys improved to 6-2 on the year with the win at TMP. Minneapolis will bring a 9-3 record into the contest. The Cowgirls are now 2-9 and will face off against the Minneapolis girls who are currently 6-6 on the year with two games unreported.
