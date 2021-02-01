HAYS – After not playing since Jan. 18, the Abilene Cowboys ventured to the hostile environment of the Thomas Moore Prep field house Friday where they came away with a 68-60 over the Monarchs.
Allowing questionable COVID-19 protocols, the private school in Hays allowed more fans than what has been the norm including a good-sized non-social distanced student section that created some hostility towards the Cowboys. Game officials stopped play once to admonish the students in the second half of play. Abilene fought off the fan hostility, the unordinary heat in the gymnasium and a good young Monarch team to leave Hays with the victory.
Changing defenses and taking advantage of being in the double bonus in the fourth quarter enabled the Cowboys to get the win over a team that took last years contest by six points.
“Those free throws were big,” Abilene head coach Erik Graefe said. “It was such a physical game and they are so aggressive. Our guys held their composure. We almost had a mini-melt down late when they cut to within three but we righted the ship. I’m so proud of them. This was a legit crowd. It was like a normal game atmosphere, the first we have seen like this year. It was fun though and it was good to have Josh (Stuber) back.”
Tied after one, Abilene got to a 10-point lead in the second quarter and maintained that advantage throughout most of the contest. The scrappy young Monarchs cut the deficit to three late in the game before the Cowboys took advantage of the free throw line as Abilene made 11 of 13 charity tosses in the final two minutes of the game.
Abilene played aggressive defense throughout the contest but TMP senior guard Lucas Lang made things interesting as he poured in three after three for a game high 20 points. Lang’s hustle kept the Monarchs in the ballgame, as he was deadly from just outside the arc with the three shot. Graefe called it an embarrassment of riches when he talked about the effort of all of his kids. He mentioned the off the bench play of Cooper Wildey, Braden Adams, Kieryan Anderson and Kaden Coup, especially on defense. He said these guys might not make the box score but he said they made huge contributions to the win.
The Cowboys, who had been idle for more than 10-days, were led in scoring by senior Josh Stuber with 16 points. Junior Kaleb Becker put in 13 before fouling out of the game with under a minute to play. Senior Avery Bryson had 11 and senior Blaise McVan put in 10 points.
“This was about as a good of a game we could have asked for after that long of a layoff,” Graefe said. “It was a hostile environment and for Avery (Bryson) to hit those free-throws late and Blaise (McVan) had a pair, that was huge.”
Bryson was huge for the Cowboys at the line in the closing minutes of the game as he sank nine of 10 during the final moments. McVan gave the Cowboys a 64-59 lead with two charity tosses with 17.6 seconds on the clock.
TMP sophomore post Dylan Werth added 16 points for the Monarchs and senior guard Jackson Schulte finished with 12.
“I told TMP coach Bill Meagher after the game, I just want my guys to play like your guys,” Graefe said. “They are smart, they are tough minded. Lang was really tough tonight; he kept them in the game. I should credit Jaylen West and Josh (Stuber) for their efforts tonight defensively against their guards.”
Abilene who moved back into the Class 4A rankings this week will host Minneapolis Tuesday night in Abilene. The Cowboys improved to 6-2 on the year with the win at TMP while Minneapolis will bring a 9-3 mark into the contest.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Abilene 68, TMP 60
Abilene 14 21 10 23 – 68
TMP 14 12 11 23 – 60
Abilene (6-2) – Coup 6, Stuber 16, McVan 10, J. west 8, Bryson 11, Anderson 2, Becker 13, Heintz 2. Totals: 17 (4) 22-29 68.
TMP (9-4) – Lang 20, Wentling 2, Chiu 1, Seib 7, Schulte 12, Werth 16. Totals: 15 (6) 10-17 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.