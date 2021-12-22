The Abilene Cowboys hosted their annual Invitational wrestling event this past Saturday and finished in third place out of the ten teams participating. The Cowboys had three individual champions in Christopher McClanahan (120 pounds), Tucker Cell (132 pounds), and Javin Welsh (138 pounds). Also medaling on the day were Braden Wilson ( 145 pounds,2nd place), and Tristan Randles (160 pounds,2nd place).
Comments by Abilene Head Wrestling Coach James Stout:
This event has grown into a great event. Our location has become a hub for teams from all corners of the state to meet for some very solid competition.
I was pleased with the efforts and success from our kids in all 3 tournaments this weekend. Every member of our team had the opportunity to compete at home this weekend and they all had success.
I would also like to thank everyone who helped putting on this event. Mr. Burton spends many hours from planning to tear down and should be commended for his energy and efforts as well.
120 Christopher McClanahan (9-1) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Round 1 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 9-1 won by fall over Beau Harris (Girard) 6-10 (Fall 3:19)
Round 2 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 9-1 won by tech fall over Ayden Presson (Scott Community) 10-5 (TF-1.5 5:26 (16-0))
Round 3 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 9-1 won by major decision over Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina-Central HS) 10-5 (MD 12-4)
Championship Bracket - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 9-1 won by tech fall over Kaden Sisson (Phillipsburg) 14-4 (TF-1.5 4:20 (16-1))
1st Place Match - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 9-1 won by fall over Ayden Presson (Scott Community) 10-5 (Fall 3:16
126 Joseph Welsh (8-3) placed 4th.
Round 2 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 11-3 won by decision over Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 8-3 (Dec 3-1)
Round 3 - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 8-3 won by fall over Trenten Harris (Silver Lake) 7-5 (Fall 1:22)
Round 4 - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 8-3 won by fall over Blake Winsor (Pratt) 2-8 (Fall 1:03)
Round 5 - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 8-3 won by decision over Hunter Sisson (Phillipsburg) 13-5 (Dec 8-2)
3rd Place Match - Treyton Pelnar (McPherson) 10-2 won by decision over Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 8-3 (Dec 7-0)
126 Cooper Wuthnow (11-3) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.
Round 1 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 11-3 won by decision over Blake Winsor (Pratt) 2-8 (Dec 7-4)
Round 2 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 11-3 won by decision over Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 8-3 (Dec 3-1)
Round 4 - Hunter Sisson (Phillipsburg) 13-5 won by fall over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 11-3 (Fall 3:45)
Round 5 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 11-3 won by fall over Trenten Harris (Silver Lake) 7-5 (Fall 1:37)
5th Place Match - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 11-3 won by decision over Carter Trimble (Marysville) 10-6 (Dec 7-0)
132 Tucker Cell (15-0) placed 1st and scored 25.5 team points.
Round 1 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 15-0 won by fall over Logan Caskey (Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail) 2-9 (Fall 1:00)
Round 2 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 15-0 won by fall over Brock Crome (Marysville) 8-8 (Fall 0:29)
Round 3 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 15-0 won by fall over Taye Wilson (Pratt) 11-5 (Fall 1:32)
Championship Bracket - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 15-0 won by tech fall over Lorenzo Cruzen (McPherson) 8-4 (TF-1.5 2:16 (18-2))
1st Place Match - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 15-0 won by fall over Taye Wilson (Pratt) 11-5 (Fall 1:17)
138 Javin Welsh (11-2) placed 1st and scored 33.0 team points.
Round 1 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 11-2 won by fall over Cody Slavin (Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail) 3-8 (Fall 0:43)
Round 2 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 11-2 won by fall over Christian Clemmons (McPherson) 1-6 (Fall 1:35)
Round 4 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 11-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 5 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 11-2 won by fall over Kai Barton (Marysville) 11-5 (Fall 2:34)
1st Place Match - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 11-2 won by fall over Justin Rakestraw (Silver Lake) 11-1 (Fall 0:57)
138 Dayton Wuthnow (6-5) placed 7th.
Round 1 - Cole Keeten (Phillipsburg) 10-9 won by fall over Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 6-5 (Fall 2:32)
Round 3 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 6-5 won by fall over Zander Flener (Salina-Central HS) 2-9 (Fall 2:39)
Round 4 - Justin Rakestraw (Silver Lake) 11-1 won by fall over Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 6-5 (Fall 3:33)
Round 5 - Alex Rodriguez (Scott Community) 7-6 won by fall over Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 6-5 (Fall 2:59)
7th Place Match - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 6-5 won by fall over Christian Clemmons (McPherson) 1-6 (Fall 0:47)
145 Braden Wilson (9-2) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.
Round 1 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 9-2 won by decision over Seth Keeten (Phillipsburg) 14-5 (Dec 5-3)
Round 2 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 9-2 won by fall over Ian Detimore (Marysville) 2-9 (Fall 0:55)
Round 3 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 9-2 won by decision over Bryer Glaser (Girard) 8-2 (Dec 8-1)
Round 5 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 9-2 won by medical forfeit over Koda Dipman (Pratt) 6-3 (M. For.)
1st Place Match - Zach Rohrbough (Scott Community) 12-0 won by fall over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 9-2 (Fall 0:40)
152 Aidan Henely (5-6) placed 7th and scored 3.0 team points.
Round 1 - Hayden Farley (McPherson) 9-3 won by fall over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 5-6 (Fall 1:33)
Round 3 - Aidan Henely (Abilene) 5-6 won by decision over Porter Sparks (Marysville) 4-11 (Dec 8-2)
Round 4 - Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central HS) 16-2 won by fall over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 5-6 (Fall 0:22)
Round 5 - Houston Frank (Scott Community) 7-6 won by fall over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 5-6 (Fall 3:43)
7th Place Match - Aidan Henely (Abilene) 5-6 won by decision over Korbin Brady (Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail) 3-10 (Dec 7-1)
160 Tristan Randles (6-5) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
Round 1 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) 6-5 won by fall over Lance Miller (Scott Community) 8-2 (Fall 5:23)
Round 2 - Skylar Lockard (McPherson) 6-6 won by decision over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 6-5 (Dec 2-1)
Round 3 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) 6-5 won by fall over Aiden Lovelady (Silver Lake) 3-7 (Fall 5:17)
Championship Bracket - Tristan Randles (Abilene) 6-5 won by decision over Kevin Russell (Phillipsburg) 13-5 (Dec 11-5)
1st Place Match - Ke`Rel Thompson (Pratt) 8-2 won by fall over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 6-5 (Fall 3:05)
170 Carter Taplin (1-4) placed 9th and scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 - Alonso Frances (Scott Community) 4-6 won by decision over Carter Taplin (Abilene) 1-4 (Dec 4-3)
Round 3 - Jacob Haefele (Marysville) 6-10 won by fall over Carter Taplin (Abilene) 1-4 (Fall 5:18)
Round 4 - Daigan Kruger (Silver Lake) 10-0 won by fall over Carter Taplin (Abilene) 1-4 (Fall 1:23)
Round 5 - Carter Taplin (Abilene) 1-4 won by decision over Brock Richardson (McPherson) 2-7 (Dec 9-4)
9th Place Match - Carter Taplin (Abilene) 1-4 received a bye () (Bye)
