Led by a first place finish from Kaleb Stroda (120) and medalists Christopher McClanahan (106), William Stroda (126) and Colby Mohr (182), the Abilene Cowboy wrestling team finished fourth in team standings at the Abilene Invitational Saturday in Abilene.
“We wrestled relatively well,” Abilene head coach James Stout said. “We always find what we need to work on in tournaments this tough. Some of our guys took some lumps today but we will be ready to go after the holiday break down in Herington and hopefully we are improved by then.”
Sophomore Kaleb Stroda improved to 10-1 on the season with a championship at 120 for the Cowboys. Stroda won all four matches by pins.
Freshman Christopher McClanahan moved to 10-6 with a 3-1 day at 106 pounds. McClanahan’s three wins came by pins.
Senior William Stroda lost just his second match of the season to the eventual champion at 126, Jacob Sisson (19-0) of Phillipsburg. Stroda battled Sisson to a tough 2-3 decision.
Senior Colby Mohr (12-4) finished 3-1 at 182 to capture third place at 182. Mohr defeated Scott City’s Cale Goodman 4-3 in what could be a rematch at regionals for the right to go to state.
Junior Brandon Parker (11-6) just missed the medal stand for the Cowboys with a fourth place finish at 220. Parker lost to Marysville’s Jack Lott in the third place match and will likely see him again in the league dual as well as down the road at the Concordia Regional.
“We are proud of the way they competed,” Stout said. “It was kind of cool to do the two-day tournament with JV and girls on Friday and varsity today. It was the first time we had a real girls division with the girls weights last night and it was a groundbreaker for us. It all worked out really well. Very pleased with everything everybody did to work together to make this all happen.”
McPherson brought a strong team to Abilene and took the team title with 252.5 points with Scott City finishing second at 199.5. Scott City is wrestling at Class 4A this year and is assigned to the Concordia regional.
“Scott City is back up in 4A this year and they have a tough team as you can see based on the results,” Stout said. “There were some regionals seed that were decided today. Several teams will be at Concordia for the regional and we will be in the seeding meeting talking about matches that happened today. That may well be the determining factor where they get placed in their bracket.
“We come back after the break with a dual against Augusta on Thursday Jan. 9 and then two days later go to the Herington Tournament that weekend. We’ll have the JV in one gym and the varsity in the other. Hopefully we all come back healthy and ready to go.”
Abilene High School
Varsity Invitational Results for Abilene
Team Scores:
McPherson 252.5, Scott City 199.5, Pratt 152, Abilene 151, Salina Central 144.5, Marysville 123, Basehor-Linwood 105, Phillipsburg 99, Santa Fe Trail 93.5, Buhler 93, Silver Lake 79 and Lindsborg-Smoky Valley 48.
