CONCORDIA – The Abilene Cowboy wrestling team garnered six state qualifiers Saturday afternoon at the Class 4A Regional Tournament held in Concordia.
Abilene head coach James Stout was really pleased with his team’s performance at Regional’s.
“We got six qualifiers and had almost two others,” Stout said. “So next Thursday we will take our two girls to the first ever Girls State Wrestling Championships in Salina and then the boy’s tournament will be Friday and Saturday.”
Thursday, Abilene will send junior Skyleigh Pflaster (10-5) to wrestle in the 109-weight class and sophomore Lyndsey Buechman (14-1) to compete at 170 in the first ever Girls State Wrestling Tournament. Pflaster and Buechman both competed in the unofficial girls tournament a year ago in McPherson.
On the boys side, the Cowboys got qualifying success from freshman Christopher McClanahan (25-14) at 106, sophomore Cooper Wuthnow (16-14) at 113, sophomore Kaleb Stroda (24-8) at 120, senior Will Stroda (30-4) at 126, freshman Braden Wilson (24-16) at 132 and senior Colby Mohr (8-3) at 195. Will Stroda qualified all four years in high school while Mohr will be wrestling in his second State Tournament.
“We are really happy with the way we competed this year so far,” Stout said. “Six is a pretty good number for this squad overall. Sure, coaches are greedy and we want more but we are happy with the guys that are going. The kids wrestled at the best level that they have wrestled all year.”
McClanahan finished fourth in his weight class at Concordia going 2-2 at the meet. He finished with a 5-2-decision loss to junior Sajen Kemling of Concordia.
‘We are taking two pretty good freshmen in Chis McClanahan and Braden Wilson,” Stout commented. “In Chris, we kind of expected him to get there by being seeded in a spot to qualify. With him winning his first match on Friday he was kind of there. He did a really nice job.”
Wilson won his first two matches by pins and found himself in the semi-finals against Drew Brown of Wamego, the eventual runner up at 132. Wilson fell in a close battle 4-0 and moved to the backside where he eliminated a tough Rock Creek wrestler in junior Tanner Shoup 5-4 to qualify and head to the third place match. In the third place match Wilson defeated Hesston senior Michael Friesen 7-2.
“Braden had to come from a five seed and he had a big upset the first day to win that four-five match,” Stout said. “Typically that gives you a lot better chance on the backside. At the same time, there was an upset on the other side when the number three seed lost. Braden had to beat the number three seed to qualify and he did. He stood up and made it happen.”
Wuthnow opened his tournament with a bye that moved him to the quarterfinals where he defeated Wamego’s Hagan Johnson 5-0 to advance to the semifinals of 113. He lost a close match against the eventual champion Jordan Anguish of Concordia. On Saturday Wuthnow defeated Eli Shoup of Rock Creek to qualify and then had a Major Decision 10-0 over Buhler sophomore Drew Lugafet to place third.
“Cooper has struggled a little bit with his weight this year and he was focused to get it down,” Stout said. “He just wrestled amazingly this weekend. He ground out his matches today to finish third place. We are really happy for Cooper.”
At 120, Kaleb Stroda finished third place after losing his first match of the tournament. Stroda fell to Tayke Weber 8-4 in the opener but would win the rematch to place third.
“Kaleb didn’t wrestle his best on Friday,” Stout said. “We sat down with him and talked a little bit about refocusing and getting things straightened out to when he would be able to wrestle his best on Saturday. He did that today.”
Will Stroda qualified for the fourth time in four years of high school at Abilene.
“Wills bracket was probably the deepest bracket in the regional,” Stout said. “He had a two-time state placer in Isaac Novotny of Marysville, whom he defeated 6-0 in the finals. After being ill and down for a while, it really looked like the good ole Will Stroda that we are used to in the finals. Didn’t quite look like the same on Friday winning a real close 3-2 match over (Zach) Rohrbough from Scott City. Today he looked like he was back in his game He sure looked good tonight.”
Senior Colby Mohr qualified for his second State Tournament with a fourth place finish at 195. Mohr wrestled the majority of his season at 182 but did some matches at 195 when the Cowboys needed him to. At Regional, the team needed him at 195.
‘We sat down and visited with Colby on Monday of this week to discuss where his best opportunities might lie,” Stout said. “We determined that for him this year it probably was going to be 195 instead of 182. At 182, there was a two-time state finalist coming back from a football injury that hadn’t wrestled all year to fill out that bracket. We thought his chances were the best at 195. He agreed and bought in to the idea and he made it through it. He wrestled outstandingly this weekend. We are really happy to get him his second state qualification and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do next week at state.”
The Class 4A State Tournament begins Friday morning at Tony Pizza Events Center in Salina and concludes on Saturday evening.
KSHSAA 4A Regional @ Concordia Results for Abilene
106 - Christopher McClanahan (25-14) placed 4th and scored 11.0
team points.
• Quarterfinal - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 25-14 won by fall over Devon Mayfield (Buhler) 8-13 (Fall 2:29)
• Semifinal - Gavin Moore (Nickerson) 34-4 won by major decision over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 25-14 (MD 12-2)
• Cons. Semi - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 25-14 won by fall over Evan Fry (Scott Community) 14-16 (Fall 2:41)
• 3rd Place Match - Sajen Kemling (Concordia ) 28-10 won by decision over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 25-14 (Dec 5-2)
113 - Cooper Wuthnow (16-14) placed 3rd and scored 14.5 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-14 received a bye () (Bye)
• Quarterfinal - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-14 won by decision over Hagan Johnson (Wamego) 16-15 (Dec 5-0)
• Semifinal - Jordan Anguish (Concordia ) 31-9 won by decision over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-14 (Dec 9-6)
• Cons. Semi - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-14 won by tech fall over Eli Shoup (St. George-Rock Creek) 15-20 (TF-1.5 5:00 (16-0))
• 3rd Place Match - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-14 won by major decision over Drew Lugafet (Buhler) 17-10 (MD 10-0)
120 - Kaleb Stroda (24-8) placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Tayke Weber (Wamego) 21-13 won by decision over Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 24-8 (Dec 8-4)
• Cons. Round 1 - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 24-8 won by fall over Trevan Sherry (Buhler) 9-16 (Fall 1:51)
• Cons. Semi - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 24-8 won by decision over Koby Tyler (Concordia ) 24-11 (Dec 5-2)
• 3rd Place Match - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 24-8 won by decision over Tayke Weber (Wamego) 21-13 (Dec 6-2)
126 - William Stroda (30-4) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - William Stroda (Abilene) 30-4 received a bye () (Bye)
• Quarterfinal - William Stroda (Abilene) 30-4 won by fall over Justice Gardner (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 21-18 (Fall 0:19)
• Semifinal - William Stroda (Abilene) 30-4 won by decision over Zach Rohrbough (Scott Community) 30-12 (Dec 3-2)
• 1st Place Match - William Stroda (Abilene) 30-4 won by decision over Isaac Novotny (Marysville) 27-10 (Dec 6-0)
132 - Braden Wilson (24-16) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 24-16 won by fall over Isaiah Johnson (Clay Center Community) 7-14 (Fall 3:49)
• Quarterfinal - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 24-16 won by fall over Keden Frahm (Colby) 16-13 (Fall 5:27)
• Semifinal - Drew Brown (Wamego) 16-7 won by decision over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 24-16 (Dec 4-0)
• Cons. Semi - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 24-16 won by decision over Dylan Fulton (Scott Community) 23-11 (Dec 5-4)
• 3rd Place Match - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 24-16 won by decision over Michael Friesen (Hesston) 12-8 (Dec 7-2)
138 - Javin Welsh (15-20) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 15-20 received a bye () (Bye)
• Quarterfinal - Joey Bockin (Marysville) 25-6 won by fall over Javin Welsh (Abilene) 15-20 (Fall 2:46)
• Cons. Round 2 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 15-20 received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Round 3 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 15-20 won by fall over Cade Anderson (Concordia ) 7-24 (Fall 2:11)
• Cons. Semi - Jason Hecht (Hesston) 27-6 won by decision over Javin Welsh (Abilene) 15-20 (Dec 12-9)
145 - Aidan Henely (2-12) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Jonny Crome (Marysville) 35-4 won by fall over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 2-12 (Fall 0:45)
• Cons. Round 1 - Aidan Henely (Abilene) 2-12 won by decision over Forfeit Forfeit (Topeka-Hayden) 6-11 (Dec 12-6)
• Cons. Round 2 - Konnor Griffin (Colby) 23-19 won by fall over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 2-12 (Fall 2:19)
160 - Trenton Wuthnow (16-21) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Austin Brandt (Clay Center Community) 13-18 won by decision over Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-21 (Dec 4-3)
• Cons. Round 2 - Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-21 won by fall over Jacob Haefele (Marysville) 11-21 (Fall 2:13)
• Cons. Round 3 - Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-21 won by fall over Tyrone Taylor (Hesston) 6-15 (Fall 4:08)
• Cons. Semi - Drew Burenheide (St. George-Rock Creek) 16-3 won by major decision over Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-21 (MD 12-1)
195 - Colby Mohr (8-3) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Colby Mohr (Abilene) 8-3 won by fall over Forfeit Forfeit (Topeka-Hayden) 3-6 (Fall 0:35)
• Quarterfinal - Colby Mohr (Abilene) 8-3 won by fall over Jeffery Nix (Scott Community) 18-21 (Fall 2:35)
• Semifinal - Garron Champoux (Marysville) 32-3 won by fall over Colby Mohr (Abilene) 8-3 (Fall 0:49)
• Cons. Semi - Colby Mohr (Abilene) 8-3 won by major decision over Owen O`Halloran (Hesston) 26-12 (MD 9-0)
• 3rd Place Match - Tanner Luttig (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 30-9 won by fall over Colby Mohr (Abilene) 8-3 (Fall 4:32)
220 - Brandon Parker (19-18) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Brandon Parker (Abilene) 19-18 won by fall over Juan Roman-Perez (Topeka-Hayden) 10-16 (Fall 1:32)
• Quarterfinal - Brandon Parker (Abilene) 19-18 won by fall over Keegan McDonald (Clay Center Community) 30-17 (Fall 5:48)
• Semifinal - Jack Lott (Marysville) 34-7 won by fall over Brandon Parker (Abilene) 19-18 (Fall 1:39)
• Cons. Semi - Michael Schneider (Nickerson) 33-13 won by fall over Brandon Parker (Abilene) 19-18 (Fall 3:00)
285 - Adam Henely (19-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Declan Ryan (Colby) 31-12 won by decision over Adam Henely (Abilene) 19-16 (Dec 5-3)
• Cons. Round 3 - Ty Griffin (St. George-Rock Creek) 33-8 won by fall over Adam Henely (Abilene) 19-16 (Fall 3:38)
