Kolten Coup undefeated in #2 singles; Eli Prater/Isaac Barbieri win #2 doubles
JUNCTION CITY – Abilene junior Kolten Coup went undefeated in number two singles and the number two doubles team of Eli Prater/Isaac Barbieri won their bracket to lead the Cowboy tennis team to a second place finish Saturday at the Junction City Invitational.
Coup won all five matches to win gold in the six-team tournament. Coup opened with an 8-3 win over Jared Loops from Lawrence Free State. In the second round, Coup took down Will Fulkerson of Salina South 8-1. Next the Cowboy shutout Drake Karr of Manhattan 8-0.
In round four, Coup defeated Junction City’s Thomas Norris 8-1. Finally, Coup wrapped up his tournament victory with an 8-0 win over Topeka High’s Walter Evans.
Junior Cayden West went 3-2 on the day to secure third place in number one singles for Abilene. West opened with an 8-2 loss to the tournament Champion Britton Snyder of Lawrence Free State. Next West would win back-to-back matches as he won 8-2 over Salina South’s Jackson Sprecker then he picked up an 8-2 win over Manhattan’s Thomas Loub.
Junction City’s Hayden Diestelkamp worked an 8-3 win over West in round four before he came back with an 8-6 victory over Topeka’s Kevin Gutierrez.
In doubles action, Abilene’s number ones Teigan Horan/Nick Holmes fought a tough bracket for fifth place. The Abilene pair dropped the opening round to Lawrence Free State’s Jacob Rasmussen/Keaton Xu 8-5. The Free State duo won the bracket in doubles play.
In the second round, the Cowboy pair battled Salina South 8-7 (5) for a hard fought loss. Manhattan won the third round 8-3 and finally Horan/Holmes took care of Junction City’s Nate Green/Alex Mathews 8-4. In the last round, the Abilene duo battled Topeka’s Kaiden Briscoe/Isiah Huckins for an 8-6 loss.
Abilene’s number two’s Eli Prater/Isaac Barbieri finished 4-1 for a first place finish. They opened with an 8-1 win over Lawrence Free State’s Evan Darrow/Walker Hippe. Next, the Abilene team won 8-4 over South’s Carson Crow/Braxton Morrical. The third round saw Manhattan’s Jackson Byerly/Nicolas Hwang defeat the Cowboy pair 8-4. The Cowboy duo bounced back with an 8-2 win over Junction City and then finished with an 8-3 victory against Topeka’s Jeff Moore/Tate Hodges.
Lawrence Free State won the tournament with 17 points followed by the Cowboys with 13. Salina South was third with 10 points while Manhattan had seven and Junction City and Topeka High both finished with six points.
The Cowboys have a full week as they travel to Hesston on Tuesday before hosting the Abilene Invitational Wednesday afternoon. The Abilene tournament was postponed on Friday due to wet conditions. Finally, on Friday the Abilene team will host the NCKL Tournament as they prepare for post-season play beginning the following week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.