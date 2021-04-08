LINDSBORG – Playing in the Ron Dahlsten Tennis Classic at Smoky Valley is always a loaded field with some of the best talent in the state competing early in the tennis season. The young Abilene Cowboys battled the brackets to place fourth Tuesday in Lindsborg.
Salina Central took team honors with 56 points followed by Hesston with 46, Smoky Valley 45 and then Abilene at 29. Rounding out the field was Wichita Collegiate at 26, Pratt 21, Concordia 1 and Pratt.
In the combined singles bracket, Abilene’s Cayden West and Kolten Coup battled but fell in close matches. West fell to Pratt’s Rafe Donnenwerth 8-7 (8) while Coup lost 8-6 to Smoky Valley’s Max Blieker.
West advanced to defeat Joshua Woods of Concordia 8-2 while Coup bested Collegiate’s Robbie Rasberry 8-7 (5). Next the two from Abilene squared off against each other with West winning 8-7 (2). West would go on to defeat Hesston’s Josh Leinbach 8-5 to finish in ninth place.
Coup fell to Concordia’s Billy Walhmeier 8-5 to place 12th.
Smoky Valley’s Jake Lucas defeated Salina Central’s Chase Coubot 8-4 to win the singles bracket.
In the combined doubles tournament, Abilene senior Teigan Horan and junior Nick Holmes had a nice day finishing third place in the tough doubles bracket. The Abilene pair began as the fifth seed at the Classic and opened with an 8-3 win over Concordia’s Roush/Steffen. Next, they defeated Hesston’s Bollinger/Schmidt 8-4 to advance to the semifinals.
The opponent in the semifinals was the number one seed Deutschendorf/Dahnstein from Hesston. Against the Cowboys, the Hesston pair continued their un-scored upon streak to win 8-0.
The loss by Horan/Holmes sent them to the third place match where they battled Voloch/Farhoud of Collegiate. The Abilene pair won 8-6 for the third place medals.
Deutschendorf/Dahlsten went on to win the doubles championship with an 8-7 (6) victory over Burgoon/Speer of Salina Central.
Abilene’s second doubles team of Eli Prater and Isaac Barbieri went 2-2 on the day and finished seventh in the bracket. They opened with an 8-1 win over Hillsboro’s Hein/Rathbone. Next they dropped an 8-2 decision to Collegiate’s Voloch/Farhoud. Next, they battled Smoky Valley’s Nelson/Leiker 6-8 to face the second doubles team from Collegiate in the seventh place match. Abilene battled for the win 8-7 (2).
